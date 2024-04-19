Chris Paul Doesn’t Plan to Retire

The Golden State Warriors will be missing the playoffs for the first time in what feels like an eternity. As a result, there have been plenty of questions on the future of their key players. One such player is Chris Paul. Paul came off the bench for the Warriors this season, something he has never done in his entire career. While he is still a solid distributor, his production scoring-wise and defensively has certainly faltered. Many were wondering if this could be the end for the floor general. However, Paul does not seem like he is ready for retirement yet.

“I’ll talk to my wife and my kids, my family, my support system, see what it looks like,” Paul told The Athletic. “But this isn’t (the end of my career). I know it for sure.”

Warriors head coach, Steve Kerr, also elaborated on the possibility of having Chris Paul back with Golden State next year.

“I haven’t thought about it,” Paul said. “I’m too in it. I was in the gym at 8 a.m. this morning, lifting and getting ready for this game. When it’s time for that, Mike (Dunleavy) and Steve (Kerr), we’ll have a conversation and see what it looks like. But I loved it. It’s honestly — this is my fifth year living without my family — I probably saw them more than any other year.”

The Warriors were officially eliminated from playoff contention on April 16th , 2024, after being defeated by the Sacramento Kings by a final score of 118-94.

Chris Paul Has no Current Plans on Retiring

His Year With Golden State

Chris Paul did not have the season he was aiming for by his standards. Yes, he did take a reduced role and came off the bench for the Warriors. However, the numbers he tallied are far from typical Chris Paul averages. In his first year in Golden State, the 12-time All-Star averaged 9.2 points, 3.9 total rebounds, and 6.8 assists per game while tallying an effective field goal percentage of 52.5 percent. This was the first season in Paul’s career where he averaged less than 10 points per game and tallied a career-low in total rebounds per game. On top of that, Paul also averaged a player efficiency rating of 14.7 to go along with a box plus/minus rating of +1.0. Chris Paul is still one of the best floor generals in the NBA. With one more year settling into Golden State’s system, he could possibly have a bounce-back season next year.