Expect Chris Paul to Start for Warriors

A question that has been asked all offseason is whether Chris Paul will start for the Golden State Warriors or not. Marc Spears was able to shed some light on this question in a recent podcast with Vince Goodwill.

“I do expect him to start. And I think it’s like five-minute spurts,” Spears said.” I don’t know that they really want his minutes to be high, but I think they’re gonna try it. I could be wrong, but that’s the gist I’m getting. This isn’t an opinion that he’s expected to start. It’s what I’m hearing. He’s never not started in his career.”

This is a dynamic between Paul and the other Warrior starters to keep an eye on all season.

Chris Paul Expected to Start for the Golden State Warriors

Golden State’s Projected Starting Rotation

The Golden State Warriors are returning Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, Andrew Wiggins, and Kevon Looney. This was the starting five for the majority of the season last year. We already know that Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson are not going to lose their place in the starting lineup. Plus, Golden State is very reliant on Draymond Green’s versatility.

As a result, a small ball lineup with Thompson at the wing could be featured which would most likely relegate Andrew Wiggins to the bench. This might work, but the Warriors would also lose a lot of length and defensive versatility on the perimeter without Wiggins in the starting rotation. Remember, this is not the Andrew Wiggins of old who shied away from defense. He is now an all-around player with a ring who held the likes Jayson Tatum to inefficient shooting in an NBA Finals. All in all, Golden State’s makeup will be interesting this coming season.

Chris Paul’s Career

Chris Paul has never not started in his NBA career. 1,214 games to be exact. Not to mention, he also has an additional 149 playoff games he has started on his resume. However, if things do not go well for the Warriors to start the year, this is a streak Chris Paul might have to sacrifice for the betterment of the team. Yes, Chris Paul is a future Hall of Famer. However, he is also older now and if he is serious about getting a ring, there are certain sacrifices that will need to be made. The Chris Paul experiment with the Warriors is a story line that will be under a microscope all season long.

