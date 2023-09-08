Jayson Tatum Says He Now Feels a Connection With Boston

Jayson Tatum, star of the Boston Celtics, recently shed some light on his connection with the city of Boston.

“Just recently I started to feel the connection with Boston,” Tatum says. “I have spent my adult life here, my son has grown up here, I’ve grown up here. I’ve accomplished so many things. It’s happened so fast, and Boston has played such an intricate part of my life. “I just feel like I relate more, a lot more in these last two years. At first it was like I live here, but I’m from St. Louis. I’m a St. Louis kid. Now I’m a part of Boston. I really feel a connection with the city and the people of Boston.”

Jayson Tatum was diplomatic with his answer when asked if he could see himself spending the rest of his career with the Celtics.

“You never know what can happen, but I love playing for the Celtics,” he says. “I figured out my space in the city and have grown to really enjoy it. I love the fans. It would be really hard to leave this place.”

These were some interesting quotes from the Boston All-Star to say the least.

Jayson Tatum’s Career

The Celtics forward is already on track to have a great NBA career. So far, he has averaged 22.5 points, 7.0 total rebounds, and 3.3 assists per game. Not to mention, Tatum has also averaged a player efficiency rating of 19.7 to go along with a box plus/minus of +3.3 for his career. As if that was not impressive enough, the four-time All-Star also possesses an impressive career offensive win-share total of 23.1. Clearly, Jayson Tatum has a high ceiling and could even win an MVP one day.

Where he Currently Ranks

Jayson Tatum is clearly a top-10 player in the league right now. Some would even argue top-five, but that is a little more debatable. Regardless, the Boston Celtics have their star of the future. Hopefully, he and the team can break through and win a title soon before they miss their window. The offseason trade for star center, Kristaps Porzingis, should help facilitate this process. However, it is all up to how well Jayson Tatum will perform in a potential NBA Finals.

