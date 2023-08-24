Boston Celtics center Kristaps Porzingis is undergoing 4-6 weeks of rehab for plantar fasciitis and is expected to be cleared for the start of NBA training camp, but the 7-foot-3 big man continues to experience pain after exercise.

“The foot hurts after exercise, I feel almost nothing when walking, it’s a really funny injury,” Porzingis told Sporta Studija in an interview. Although injured, Zinger is still traveling with Team Latvia ahead of the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup.

“I have an idea what the origin of the injury might be, but it’s something that builds up over the course of a career and pops out at one point. It got worse during the training process — when it started to hurt, then I couldn’t get rid of the inflammation either.”

