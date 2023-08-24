Main Page
Celtics’ Kristaps Porzingis on injury: ‘The foot hurts after exercise, during the training process’
Boston Celtics center Kristaps Porzingis is undergoing 4-6 weeks of rehab for plantar fasciitis and is expected to be cleared for the start of NBA training camp, but the 7-foot-3 big man continues to experience pain after exercise.
“The foot hurts after exercise, I feel almost nothing when walking, it’s a really funny injury,” Porzingis told Sporta Studija in an interview. Although injured, Zinger is still traveling with Team Latvia ahead of the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup.
“I have an idea what the origin of the injury might be, but it’s something that builds up over the course of a career and pops out at one point. It got worse during the training process — when it started to hurt, then I couldn’t get rid of the inflammation either.”
Kristaps Porzingis will miss the FIBA World Cup due to injury, but he traveled with the Latvian team to Jakarta nonetheless despite the Celtics first disagreeing.
“I said being around is important, even though I’m not playing. They [the Celtics] supported my decision,” Porzingis added. “Also, there’s a long season ahead. It’s important for me to spend time with my teammates, with my family, and Boston respected my decision.
“Last week, Porzingis provided an update to his fans on X, formerly known as Twitter. “It is difficult, I feel very responsible to myself and the supporters of the Latvian national team, but a decision has been made that I will not play in the World Cup,” the seven-year NBA veteran posted on the social media site.
As part of a three-team trade in June, the Celtics acquired Porzingis from the Washington Wizards after the All-Star center opted into his $36 million contract for the 2023-2024 season.
The Celtics then traded 2022 DPOY Marcus Smart to the Memphis Grizzlies. Boston also sent its 35th pick in the 2023 NBA Draft to Washington. The Wizards received Danilo Gallinari, Julian Phillips, and Mike Muscala from the Celtics.
Kristaps Porzingis’ $36,016,200 player option for the 2023-24 season is part of the five-year, $158.25 million max contract he signed with the Dallas Mavericks in July 2019.
With the Celtics, he agreed to a two-year, $60 million extension that will keep him in Beantown through the 2025-26 season. Now, his deal totals $96 million.
In 65 starts with the Wizards in the 2022-23 season, Porzingis averaged career highs of 23.2 points and 32.6 minutes per game. He shot a career-best 49.8% from the floor. His 62.7% true shooting percentage was also a career best.
#NEBHInjuryReport Kristaps Porzingis has been diagnosed with plantar fasciitis in his right foot. He will engage in a four-to-six-week rehab program, and is expected to be cleared for the start of training camp.
— Boston Celtics (@celtics) August 16, 2023
Additionally, in Washington’s 122-120 loss to the Atlanta Hawks on March 8, the center scored a career-high 43 points in 38 minutes as a starter.
Porzingis finished 12th in blocks (100) this past season and 18th in free throws (354). Moreover, he ranked 17th in player efficiency rating (23.1), 19th in box plus/minus (4.3), and 15th in block percentage (4%).
Also, Porzingis missed the entire 2018-19 NBA season due to a left ACL tear. As a native of Liepaja, Latvia, missing the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup is unfortunate.
In 2015, Porzingis was named the Latvian Rising Star of the Year. Not to mention, he was named to the 2013 FIBA Europe Under-18 Championship All-Tournament Team before he was selected fourth overall by the New York Knicks in the 2015 NBA Draft.
