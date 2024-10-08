NBA GMs Pick Celtics to Repeat in 23rd Annual Survey

According to the 23rd annual NBA.com survey, all 30 of the league’s general managers overwhelmingly picked the Boston Celtics to repeat as NBA champions in the 2024-25 season. The survey is conducted at the start of each season and polls all 30 front offices across the association.

The Celtics received 83% of the vote, the third-highest rate for a title pick in the history of the survey. If Boston wins the title, the franchise will become the first repeat NBA champion since the Golden State Warriors in 2017 and 2018. The Los Angeles Lakers and Miami Heat are the only other franchises to repeat this century.

The NBA released its General Manager survey today. 83% picked Boston to win the NBA Finals

–

97% picked Boston to win the East

–

Jayson Tatum was voted the best SF in the league#celtics #bostonceltics Full rankings: https://t.co/KScUPgKCk0

⚡️ by @PrizePicks @Gametime pic.twitter.com/yhtqDaR6pL — Celtics on CLNS (@CelticsCLNS) October 8, 2024

Furthermore, the only other teams to receive a vote were the Oklahoma City Thunder (received 13% of the vote) and last year’s Western Conference champions, the Dallas Mavericks (garnered a single vote).

The GMs responded to 50 different questions about the best teams, players, coaches, and offseason moves. General managers were not permitted to vote for their own team or personnel.

NBA general managers voted Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum as the league’s best small forward

Percentages are based on the pool of respondents to that specific question, rather than all 30 GMs. Based on the survey, the Celtics don’t have the most popular players.

However, GMs selected Jayson Tatum as the league’s best small forward for the second straight year. Luka Doncic, Kevin Durant, and LeBron James tied for second at 17%.

Jrue Holiday was also tabbed as the NBA’s best perimeter defender. Holiday, who received 43% of the vote, edged Alex Caruso (20%), Herb Jones (17%), and Lu Dort (7%).

The NBA’s annual GM survey has the Bucks finishing 5th in the Eastern Conference. Giannis was picked as the #1 PF and most versatile player & defender in the league. pic.twitter.com/mA3blGPKgS — Scott Grodsky (@ScottGrodsky) October 8, 2024

Moreover, a whopping 97% of pool respondents believe Boston will secure the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference in 2024-25. The Celtics received 39% of the percentage total as well.

The New York Knicks (43% for second, 22% total) finished second, followed by the Philadelphia 76ers (50% for second, 17% for third, 21% total) and Cleveland Cavaliers (20% for third, 17% for fourth, 9% total).

Last year, 53% picked the Celtics to win the East. The list order after Boston included the Milwaukee Bucks, Cavaliers, 76ers, Knicks, Miami Heat, and Atlanta Hawks.