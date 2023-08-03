To the surprise of many, the Golden State Warriors traded for veteran, Chris Paul. He’s one of the top PGs of his generation and is a walking Hall of Famer. In the past, Paul has had his differences with the Warriors as a competitor. Especially with his new head coach Stever Kerr. Ahead of the 2023-24 season, Kerr revealed how he plans to use Paul as a part of their roster.

Paul has played for five different franchises during his NBA career. Heading into year 19, the Golden State Warriors will be the sixth. The 38-year-old has played on some talented rosters before, the Warriors are certainly up there. He gets to play alongside the legendary trio of Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green.

The Warriors are trying to capitalize on the small championship window they still have open. Their core players are still together and they’ve added an elite PG in Chris Paul. Steve Kerr will have the challenge of finding a way to balance that lineup with the talent they have.

“We’ve all hated him because we were competing, and he was so good. And now that’s our guy, and we love him.” Steve Kerr on “joking” with Chris Paul and their relationship. pic.twitter.com/SNTsJyaMWE — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) August 2, 2023



What role will Chris Paul play for the Warriors next season?

One of the biggest talking points this offseason is Chris Paul and the Golden State Warriors. At the 2023 Summer League, Paul and his new head coach Stever Kerr met up for the first time since the team acquired him. Kerr mentioned how the Warriors were 29th out of 30 in turnovers last season.

That’s something that he wants to change and knows Paul has the ability to do that. He’s one of the best PGs in NBA history and has led the league in assists five times. It’s yet to be determined if Paul will be a part of Golden State’s starting lineup. They already have Steph Curry at PG. If they used Paul in the starting five, the Warriors would be using a smaller lineup.

In 18 seasons, Chris Paul has started in all 1,214 games he’s played in. If Stever Kerr used Paul off the bench, it would be a role that the 12-time all-star is not used to. However, the Warriors added Paul because they want to win more championships. Playing off the bench might be a role that he’ll have to embrace. The decision hasn’t been made yet, but it’s something Paul needs to be ready for.