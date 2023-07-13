Steve Kerr guarantees that Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau is going to love Donte DiVincenzo because ‘he is a grinder’

Donte DiVincenzo is changing the West Coast for the East Coast, as he recently signed a four-year contract worth $50 million with the Knicks at the start of the month. The former Warriors player is expected to perform on both sides of the floor, as he’s mostly known for his expert three-point shooting and his ability to steal the ball.

Golden State coach Steve Kerr was recently interviewed by the New York Post, as he explained why it should be easy for the guard to fit into a new role in the Knicks basketball culture.

“His competitiveness is going to fit right in,” his former trainer guaranteed. “The Knicks really struck me as a competitive group last year.”

Kerr went all the way to say that Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau will be delighted to count on his new shooting guard for the next season, mostly due to his 94-feet mentality.

“Tom’s going to love him because Donte is a grinder. He’s gritty and he plays hard every possession. Tom is going to love that,” the Bay Area trainer insisted.

Kerr probably knows DiVincenzo more than any other coach, and he’s convinced that his style of play is a perfect fit for the New York squad. Not only did the 26-year-old steal the ball 97 times this past campaign (15th most in the NBA), but also dropped in 36.2% of his shots.

As club star Jalen Brunson is off to Asia this next month of August to represent the United States in the FIBA Basketball World Cup, Kerr believes that once he returns the shooting guard will melt right into past dynamics, as they both have a championship history together.

“The Villanova connection with Josh (Hart) and Jalen (Brunson), that’s real,” the coach explained. “Those guys are champions together from college. I think that connection will help.”

Former Vilanova teammate Phil Booth remembers the great connection between Donte and Josh Hart

Back in their college days, Phil Booth was always impressed by the DiVincenzo and Hart connection, as he’s convinced they will produce quite an impact together in New York.

“Just how Josh was for the Knicks [last season], I think Donte is going to bring that same spark. I think he’ll fit right into what the Knicks want,” Booth told the press this week. “Bringing energy, playing defense, playing tough, he’ll fit what the Knicks want to do.”

Donte DiVincenzo, Josh Hart and Jalen Brunson won a title together at Villanova Now they are reunited in the Big Apple 👏 pic.twitter.com/KQnn64MhZm — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 2, 2023

“His physicality, his energy, he plays hard. Tough player. Plays very good defense, can shoot the ball well, too. He can handle the ball as well. Has a good basketball IQ, good decision-maker. … They‘re a tough team, physical. Their coach likes to play defense and play hard, and Donte fits that role,” he recalled.

Curious as it may sound, Jalen Brunson hosted a Twitter Q&A this week and he didn’t give the answer most were expecting when fans kept asking about reuniting with his former teammates.

“Let’s get one thing straight, stop asking me about Josh,” the star point guard said. “Don’t ask about Donte. I don’t like them. They’re not my boys. They are coworkers. Nothing more. Thank you.”