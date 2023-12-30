Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton joins Chris Paul as the only NBA players to record at least 20 points and 20 assists with zero turnovers in a single game. On Dec. 10, 2016, Paul posted 20 points and 20 assists in the Los Angeles Clippers’ 133-105 victory against the New Orleans Pelicans.

In Indiana’s 120-104 win over the Chicago Bulls on Thursday night, Haliburton notched 21 points, three rebounds, 20 assists, two steals, and one block in 38 minutes of action. The 2023 All-Star guard also shot 7-of-17 (41.2%) from the floor and 6-of-13 (46.2%) beyond the arc.

Haliburton, 23, became the fifth player in NBA history to have 20 or more assists without a turnover. The Iowa State product joined Kevin Porter (1978), John Lucas (1983), Rickey Green (1984), and Paul (2016).

“You don’t get 20 assists without guys making a lot of shots,” Haliburton said after the Pacers shot 50.6% from the field. “I’ve done a terrible job of taking care of the ball lately, so it’s good to see zero turnovers again.”

Indiana Pacers’ Tyrese Haliburton leads league in assists, has third-best odds to win NBA Clutch Player of the Year

Note that Haliburton was listed as questionable to play before Thursday’s game because of a sore lower back.

“This morning he had to step out of shootaround, his back was tight,” Pacers coach Rick Carlisle said. “I was surprised that he played based on how he was presenting this morning, but we have the best medical staff in the league.”

Through 27 starts this season, Haliburton is averaging career highs of 24.7 points and 12.4 assists per game, along with 4.0 rebounds, 1.1 steals, and 34.1 minutes per game.

Plus, he’s shooting 50.2% from the field and a career-best 42.3% from 3-point range. His player efficiency rating (26), true shooting percentage (64%), and usage percentage (26.6%) are also career highs.



The four-year veteran leads the league in assists (334) and assist percentage (49.9%). He ranks fifth in 3-pointers (99), eighth in win shares (4.4), sixth in box plus/minus (8.2), and fifth in offensive rating (134.1).

In mid-November, Haliburton became the first NBA player to record at least 25 points, 15 assists, and zero turnovers in consecutive games since individual turnovers were first tracked in 1977-78.

Furthermore, he led the league in assist percentage (47.6%) last season. Haliburton also finished fourth in assists (585), 20th in steals (91), and 14th in player efficiency rating (23.6).

During the offseason, he agreed to a five-year, $205.9 million designated max contract extension worth up to $260 million. The Pacers guard is slated make as much as $46.86 million in the 2028-29 season.

