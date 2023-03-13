Warriors star Stephen Curry tried one of his trademark, full-court tunnel shots this Saturday and you could say it didn’t go as expected. Instead of reaching the rim, the point guard accidentally drilled a ball boy employee right in the face as the players stretched ahead of the clash against the Bucks in the Chase Center.

As it was unclear if the 34-year-old icon understood the gravity of what had just happened, he did not go up to check if he was okay. But the truth was that the person was visibly hurting, even though we wasn’t knocked down by the shot.

Look at the scenes for yourself in the following tweet below:

Ouch … Heads up when Steph is going for the full-court tunnel shot 🤕 pic.twitter.com/UHiYP948Ig — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 12, 2023

Either it was hurtful or not, getting hit in the face by an NBA legend like Curry will be a moment to remember forever, that’s for sure. Even though the Golden State athlete usually reaches the rim while attempting his famous tunnel shot, he does have a history of hitting people around him while on court.

I think we can all remember how once he threw his mouth guard into the audience during the NBA Finals in 2016, stricking a fan and giving the official referees no choice buy to give him his first-ever ejection from a NBA court.

The four-time league champion decided to make amends after the game, handing the ball boy a compensatory gesture for his inadvertent headshot. Curry revealed that he gave the employee his game-worn jersey from that special night.

“Best game worn jersey I’ve ever given away,” the player posted on Instagram. “My bad Jonathan.”

Curry’s amazing clutch performance guided Warriors to defeat the Bucks

There’s no doubt in anyone’s head that Steph Curry is back and has felt his injury behind as Golden State needs him now more than ever as they make their final playoff push. And yes, when in need their star player came through to lead the Warriors to an exciting 125-116 overtime win against powerful Milwaukee. As Giannis Antetokounmpo is still recovering from a more hand, Curry dropped 22 of his total 36 points just in the last quarter and overtime in this clash between the two most recent NBA champions. With this victory, the Bay Area team reached their seventh straight home triumph, having improved their record 28-7 in San Francisco, and 35-33 in general.

Take a look at the superstar’s incredible clutch performance this weekend at the Chase Center:

As the California squad was down by 8 points with only two minutes remaining to the final buzzer, the point guard personally scored eight straight points to tie the match at 108. Finally, he dropped Golden State’s last 11 points, including another three points to tie the point mark once again with only 18 seconds left. During overtime, Curry made the defensive play of the night, blocking Jrue Holiday’s layup in the final minutes.