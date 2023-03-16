Stephen Curry overcame Karim Abdul-Jabbar’s assist record and is now the NBA’s 48th best in all-time list

This past Wednesday night, Stephen Curry made the history books again, as he leaped over one of the greatest NBA players of all time in the career assists records. The Warriors star overcame Karim Abdul Jabbar’s record and is now positioned as the 48th best in the league’s history.

The point guard came to the Californian clash between Golden State and the Clippers with a total of 5,658 assists, and only needed to hand out three more of them to reach the Hall of Famer. At the end of the match, the Los Angeles side beat San Francisco 134 to 126, but at least for Curry, he recorded 6 new assists to his name.

Add it to the books 📈 Stephen Curry passed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the 48th most assists in NBA history. pic.twitter.com/4ovM3FfPTh — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) March 16, 2023

After the contest, the veteran star couldn’t hold back his frustration, in spite of his new assist mark. “It’s nice to play & shoot well. It is what I expect to do every night”, he said in press conference. “It’s just frustrating when you can’t get over the hump and figure out a way to get a win.”

And we can understand his frustration perfectly, because besides being one of the most elite passers in the league (with a career average of 6.5 per match), he is widely the NBA’s greatest shooter in all of its history, as he’s at the top of the all-time scored three-pointers.

But let’s talk about his season so far. The four-time NBA Champion stepped into the Crypto.com Arena last night with averages of 29.6 points, 6.3 rebounds, 6.3 assists and 1.0 steals per game over 43 contests so far. He’s also shooting 49.7% from the field and 43.6% from beyond the arc.

With those stats, you should wonder why he’s not part of the MVP conversation this campaign, as he’s missed out of the Top 10 race for the current Kia Ladder. It’s plain and simple, Curry has not participated in 26 matches for Golden State this season due to a couple of injuries.

But is Curry still as impactful as before? After 14 tournaments in the NBA, the 35-year-old has led the Warriors to six out of the last eight NBA Finals. Also, let’s not forget the Bay Area team is the league’s reigning champions.

Let’s honor his first class passing abilities watching his Top 30 assists during his career in the following video:

What are Golden State’s possibilities for a new playoff berth?

While the San Francisco side register a 36-33 mark after 69 games in regular season, the rest of the Western Conference’s mid-table is battling to squeeze in for a playoff berth, as the Minnesota Timberwolves, Dallas Mavericks, and Oklahoma City Thunder are all breathing behind the Warriors’ necks.

The thing is, last night’s game was incredibly telling for both teams and fans, as Golden State are tied with the Clippers for the 5th seed in the conference. So as the squad lost, consequently they might end up losing the last guaranteed spot for post-season in 6th place.

Most of our favorite sport betting sites still believe the Warriors have the fifth best odds (+1000) in the league to earn the NBA title this year, as the Milwaukee Bucks lead the race. I guess you can never underestimate the spirit of the reigning champions!

Now Golden State prepare for four more road games against the Atlanta Hawks, Memphis Grizzlies, Houston Rockets and Dallas Mavericks.