Sixers at Celtics and Lakers at Warriors on NBA opening night

The NBA’s opening night schedule has been revealed, with the Philadelphia 76ers at the Boston Celtics and the Los Angeles Lakers at the Golden State Warriors, according to a report.

According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, Joel Embiid and James Harden will make the trip to Boston to face Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown’s Celtics whilst LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Russell Westbrook will welcome the recent NBA champions to the floor for another year.

Steph Curry and the Warriors won their fourth NBA title in eight years against the Boston Celtics in June, overcoming Ime Udoka’s side in six games which saw Curry win his first Finals MVP award.

– And as previously reported: Lakers at Warriors — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 16, 2022

The Celtics and the Sixers tied their season series 2-2 but defeat against the Miami Heat in the second round prevented a mouthwatering conference finals, albeit with Joel Embiid playing injured.

The Warriors won three of the four meeting against LeBron’s Lakers last season, as a troubled season in LA saw head coach Frank Vogel fired and replaced with former Milwaukee Bucks assistant Darvin Ham.

Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving has been rumoured to be interested in a potential trade to the Lakers, re-joining former teammate James whilst Russell Westbrook is sent to play with Ben Simmons in New York.

At last, we have a date for the first day of the NBA’s regular season for 2022-23: October 18th.