NBA Players With Most Mike Breen ‘Bang Calls’ Last 10 Seasons

Here is the list of NBA players with the most “Bang Calls” from legendary sports broadcaster Mike Breen over the last 10 seasons. Breen, 62, is currently the lead voice for the NBA on ESPN and ABC. Game 5 of the 2023 NBA Finals between the Miami Heat and Denver Nuggets was the announcer’s 100th NBA Finals broadcast.

Of course, this made Breen the third basketball announcer on radio or television to reach that mark. Now, he’s also the sixth U.S. play-by-play voice to eclipse the mark, including the World Series and Stanley Cup Final. After the ESPN layoffs of Mark Jackson and Jeff Van Gundy, Doris Burke and Doc Rivers will join Breen on the panel.

10.) Lou Williams — 6 Bangs

Mike Breen is known to many for his one-word catchphrase, which is “bang.” He’s said it in a number of regular-season games and during NBA Finals matchups. When a player knocked down a 3-pointer during crunch time, viewers more often than not heard Breen say his favorite phrase.

For Lou Williams, the announcer said “bang” six times. While with the Los Angeles Clippers during the 2019 NBA Playoffs, the guard averaged 21.7 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 7.7 assists against the Golden State Warriors. The three-time NBA Sixth Man of the Year had quite a few clutch moments.

9.) Chris Paul — 6 Bangs

Next, Breen has also said “bang” six times so far during Chris Paul’s 18-year NBA career. Although the 12-time All-Star has yet to win a championship, he was able to compete for one with the Phoenix Suns in the 2021 NBA Finals against the Milwaukee Bucks. Now that Paul is with the Warriors, the 11-time All-NBA member will have more opportunities to impress Breen in the 2022-23 season.

8.) Kawhi Leonard — 7 Bangs

Not one NBA fan can ever forget Kawhi Leonard’s first game-winning field goal at the buzzer in the Toronto Raptors’ 92-90 second-round win over the Philadelphia 76ers in Game 7 of the 2019 NBA Playoffs. The five-time All-Star had moments where he stunned Mike Breen with the Los Angeles Clippers as well. At the moment, Leonard has seven bangs. He’s tied with James Harden on our NBA players list.

7.) James Harden — 7 Bangs

Additionally, James Harden has never missed the playoffs in his 14-year career. Although the Oklahoma City Thunder lost in five games to the Miami Heat of the 2012 NBA Finals, this series was memorable considering it was Harden’s only Finals appearance. The seven-time All-NBA member had three first-round exits with the Houston Rockets.

If the Sixers make the playoffs next season, the former Brooklyn Net will join Karl Malone (19), John Stockton (19), Tony Parker (17), Scottie Pippen (16), Robert Horry (16), and Clyde Drexler (15) as the only players in NBA history to make the playoffs in 15 or more consecutive seasons.

6.) Danny Green — 8 Bangs

Furthermore, Danny Green is returning to the Sixers on a one-year deal. Green, 36, has made 97 starts in 131 career appearances with Philly. In those games, he averaged 7.8 points, 3.2 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 1.2 steals, and 25.1 minutes per game while shooting 40.5% from the floor and 39.5% beyond the arc.

However, the highlight of Green’s career was winning a championship with the Spurs (2014), Raptors (2019), and Lakers (2020). As a career 43.2% 3-point sharpshooter, Green’s incredible regular-season and playoff performances have led Mike Breen to say “bang” eight times.

5.) LeBron James — 9 Bangs

This list wouldn’t make sense without including future NBA Hall of Famer LeBron James. The four-time MVP is set to become the sixth player in NBA history to play in his 21st season or beyond — joining Robert Parish, Kevin Willis, Kevin Garnett, Dirk Nowitzki, and Vince Carter, who has the all-time record with 22.

James is the NBA’s all-time scorer with 38,652 points. The 20-year veteran is 1,348 points shy of reaching 40,000 career points. No one has reached this mark.

Also, James has scored at least 10 points in 1,151 consecutive regular-season games. Breen will have more chances to add to his “bang” list for James next season. Will more NBA players make this list in the future?

4.) Kevin Durant — 9 Bangs

Moreover, Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant became the first player in NBA history last season to shoot at least 55% from the field, 40% beyond the arc, and 90% at the foul line in a single season.

While Durant lost the 2012 NBA Finals with Harden and Russell Westbrook, he won two rings and Finals MVPs with Stephen Curry and the Warriors. If the Suns stay healthy next season, Breen could raise his “bang” count for Durant.

In 47 starts last season, the 13-time All-Star also had the most efficient NBA season, averaging 29.1 points, 6.7 rebounds, 5.0 assists, and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 56% from the field, 40.4% outside the arc, and a career-best 91.9% at the foul line.

3.) Jayson Tatum — 9 Bangs

Not to mention, Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum has received nine “bang” moments from Breen as well. The 2023 playoffs come to mind. Tatum, 25, made 74 starts with the Celtics in the 2022-23 regular season.

The 6-foot-8 forward averaged career highs of 30.1 points, 8.8 rebounds, 4.6 assists, and 36.9 minutes per game while shooting 46.6% from the floor and 35% outside the arc.

During the 2023 NBA Playoffs, Tatum scored an NBA-record 51 points in Game 7 of Boston’s 112-88 win over the 76ers, advancing to the Eastern Conference finals for the second straight year.

The four-time All-Star became the first player to record 50 points in the regular season, All-Star Game, and playoffs in the same season. The six-year veteran is also the first player with 50 points, 10 rebounds, and five assists in a series-clinching win. Unfortunately, Tatum has little to no chance of catching the next two NBA players on this list.

2.) Klay Thompson — 28 Bangs

The Golden State Warriors dynasty remains strong until proven otherwise. As long as Thompson and Stephen Curry stay healthy, the Dubs have a decent chance of winning at least one more chip. In the 2022-23 season, Thompson made 69 starts, averaging 21.9 points, a career-high 4.1 rebounds, and 2.4 assists per game.

The four-time NBA champ led the league with 301 3s last season. That alone was enough to get Breen excited. As a matter of fact, Thompson ranks 11th on the NBA’s all-time 3-pointers list, with 2,213 3s. He needs nine more 3s to pass Jamal Crawford (2,221) for 10th place. Lakers star LeBron James (2,261) ranks ninth.

After winning four NBA championships (2015, 2017, 2018, 2022), Thompson is currently at 28 bangs.

1.) Stephen Curry — 41 Bangs

Lastly, Warriors superstar Stephen Curry has received 41 bangs from Mike Breen, the most of any NBA player over the last 10 seasons. Curry, 35, is set to enter his 15th NBA season in 2023-24. Curry is the league’s all-time leader in career 3-pointers with 3,390 3s.

During the first quarter of Golden State’s 105-96 win over the New York Knicks on Dec. 14, 2021, Curry passed Ray Allen (2,973) after hitting a second 3-pointer with 7:33 remaining. The nine-time All-Star set the all-time record in his 13th season.

Plus, Curry made 56 starts in the 2022-23 season, averaging 29.4 points, a career-high 6.1 rebounds, and 6.3 assists per game. The four-time NBA champion shot 49.3% from the floor and 42.7% from downtown.

Curry is already Golden State’s franchise leader in points (21,712), assists (5,740), steals (1,419), field goal attempts (15,222), games played (882), 3-pointers made (3,390), 3-point attempts (7,929), turnovers (2,777), and free throw percentage (90.9%).

These 10 NBA players were fortunate to have their best games called by Mike Breen in their playing careers.

NBA Betting Content You May Like