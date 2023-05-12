Tonight, the Golden State Warriors are on the road for a crucial Game 6 vs the LA Lakers. The Warriors are down 3-2 and they need a win to keep their season alive. A win tonight would force a Game 7 on Sunday. Through the 2023 postseason, Steph Curry is leading the Warriors with (30.3) PPG. He has ten 25-point games this postseason, tied for the third-most all-time by a player age 35 or older.

Steph Curry is like a fine wine. He gets better with age. This is the first time in his postseason career that he is averaging at least 30 points per game. The nine-time all-star is leading the team in minutes played (37.8) along with points per game in the 2023 playoffs.

NBA betting sites have the Golden State Warriors at (+128) to win Game 6 on the road tonight.

Stephen Curry & the Warriors look to force a Game 7 as they visit LeBron and the Lakers. Curry has ten 25-pt games this postseason, tying Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the 3rd most by a player ager 35 or older. Game 6 tips at 10 ET on ESPN. pic.twitter.com/vPAVM6DRHm — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) May 12, 2023

Steph Curry needs a big game tonight for Golden State if they want to force a Game 7 on Sunday

The Golden State Warriors have made the Western Conference Finals in six of the last eight postseasons. A win tonight would force a Game 7 on Sunday with a chance to reach the WCF for the seventh time in nine seasons. No team in the West has been more dominant in the last decade than the Golden State Warriors.

Curry and his teammates will have their backs against the wall tonight. These are the types of games that Curry lives for and he never shies away from the spotlight. He knows that a dominant performance from himself could propel the Warriors to a win in Game 6. The four-time NBA champ has only scored over 30+ points one time in the Western Conference Semi-Finals vs the Lakers.

It would be a perfect night for Curry to go for 30+, but he’ll need the help of his teammates if the Warriors want to win. The tip-off is at 10:00 pm EST on ESPN.