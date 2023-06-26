One of the biggest stars in the NBA today is Warriors PG Stephen Curry. The four-time NBA champ has had a legendary career and he’s far from being done. Today, the 35-year-old superstar announced that he has a documentary coming out next month. It’s set to be the “coming-of-age story” for Curry. It can be watched on Apple TV+ starting July 21, 2023.

The film Underrated was directed and produced by Peter Nicks and Ryan Coogler. It will give basketball fans an inside look at the early years of Curry’s basketball journey to the NBA. Curry’s documentary was also screened at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival.

After releasing the trailer to the public today, the film has gotten a lot of positive feedback so far. Whether you are a Warriors fan or not, people are going to want to see this documentary. Curry is one of the most captivating players in the NBA.

Can’t wait for you to see my @AppleTV original #UnderratedFilm on July 21 where I take you down memory lanehttps://t.co/Mr9gh5sXZR pic.twitter.com/yaVrJqbOQa — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) June 26, 2023

Steph Curry’s documentary is set to release on July 21, available to watch on Apple TV+

Coming out of high school, Steph Curry was an underrated prospect. Despite being the son of an NBA player, Curry played his college basketball at Davidson College. While in school, Curry was an exceptional player for Wildcats and went on an impressive NCAA tournament run.

He helped lead Davidson to the Elite 8 in 2008 and put his name on the map. That’s where the foundation of success came from. In the 2009 NBA Draft, the Golden State Warriors took Curry 7th overall. Since then, he’s had a legendary NBA career that even he couldn’t have imagined.

The 35-year-old revolutionized the game of basketball. Before the start of the early 2010s, three-point shooting was not emphasized like it is today. That’s because of Curry’s elite three-point shooting. For his 14-year NBA career, Curry shoots (.428) percent from deep. He leads the NBA in all-time threes made with 3, 390. That’s 417 more than the next closest player.

Throughout his career, Curry has accomplished just about every major award a player could ever want. He’s a four-time champion, two-time league MVP, 2022 Finals MVP, and nine-time all-star. His documentary will give behind-the-scenes access to how the superstar went from underrated to Hall of Fame material.