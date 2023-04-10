Not only did the Sacramento Kings make it back to the postseason for the first time since 2006, but they also made NBA history. The team finished with the highest offensive rating in NBA history with a rating of 118.8. As a result, their potent offense led the squad to the third seed in the Western Conference with a win-loss record of 48-34. The Kings have been the feel-good story of the year and they will certainly be a tough matchup for the defending NBA champions in the first round of the playoffs.

Sacramento Kings Finish Season With Best Offense in NBA History

Sacramento’s Surprise Season

The Kings were led by their All-Star duo in Domantas Sabonis and De’Aaron Fox this season. Fox is bound to make an All-NBA Team along with being a first-time All-Star this year and Sabonis was a triple-double threat night in and night out and led the NBA in double-doubles. However, the coaching and supporting cast were just as vital. Head coach, Mike Brown, is a Coach of the Year candidate for good reason and showed his terrific coach pedigree throughout the year getting the most out of his squad.

Rookie, Keegan Murray, also broke the rookie three-point shots made set by Donovan Mitchell during his rookie campaign. Not to mention, role players such as Harrison Barnes, Kevin Huerter, and Trey Lyles all played instrumental roles in the Kings’ new found success this year. All three of these players had a three-point shooting percentage over 35.0 percent this season. When you take into account the solid coaching mixed with the elite level of offensive production that was generated by this team, it is easy to see why they are a high seed in the Western Conference.

Sacramento Kings vs Golden State Warriors Playoff Preview

The Sacramento Kings will be tested right off the bat in the playoffs. They will host the defending champion, Golden State Warriors. This will be an excellent gauge to see how well the Sacramento Kings have came along this season. Golden State has had their fair share of trouble this year, especially on the road, but they are still the champions for a reason.

It will be exciting to see these two high-powered offenses combat each other, especially with how well each team shoots from beyond the arc. The x-factor will be Domantas Sabonis considering Golden State’s weakness is their frontcourt. Draymond Green will most likely take on this assignment, but Sabonis will still give the Warriors a lot of headaches. All in all, the Kings will be a team to keep an eye in the playoffs, especially with their high-powered offense.

