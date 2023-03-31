Headlines
Keegan Murray Sets Impressive Rookie Record
It is no secret that the Sacramento Kings have been the surprise of this regular season. Domantas Sabonis and De’Aaron Fox have formed one of the more dynamic All-Star duos in the league and head coach, Mike Brown, is proving to be a solid hire. However, one player that deserves more praise is none other than rookie, Keegan Murray. Murray has become one of the more underrated rookies this season and has now set a new rookie mark that was originally held by Donovan Mitchell back in the 2017-18 season. The number four overall pick hit his 188th three-point shot to break the rookie three-point shooting record. This is an impressive accomplishment, but Murray brings more than his deadly shooting ability to the ability.
Keegan Murray Impressing With the Sacramento Kings
Keegan Murray’s Numbers This Season
The rookie wing has had a solid rookie campaign. He is currently averaging 11.9 points, 4.6 total rebounds, and a three-point shooting percentage of 40.7 percent. He is not the best playmaker as of yet, but that will come with time considering he is still in his first year. Not to mention, he doesn’t need to facilitate at a high clip considering Domantas Sabonis is one of the better passing centers in the NBA.
On top of this, Keegan Murray is also tallying an offensive rating of 119.1. His ability to hit the perimeter shot also stretches out opposing defenses and spaces the floor enough for De’Aaron Fox to operate in isolation opportunities. While many questioned the Kings selecting Murray with the fourth overall pick, hindsight now says that Sacramento hit on this pick and is no longer the laughing stock of the NBA.
Sacramento’s Success This Season
The Sacramento Kings could not have had the year they have had without the development of their rookie, Keegan Murray. The sharp-shooter has formed into one of the most important role players on the team. Sacramento will be returning to the playoffs for the first time since the 2006 campaign and their high-powered offense has played a massive role in this achievement.
The team is currently the highest scoring squad in the Association averaging 121.0 points per game. The playoffs are of course, a different animal, but one still has to give Keegan Murray and the Sacramento Kings a ton of credit for the season they have put together.
