There will certainly be some tension on Friday night when the Lakers and Warriors play a crucial Game 6. Warriors’ head coach Steve Kerr made comments after Game 4 about the Lakers “flopping” and getting some cheap calls. After a loss in Game 5 last night, LeBron James responded to Kerr’s comments and said the Warriors don’t work on flopping. Golden State’s JaMychal Green thought otherwise and he called out LeBron for what he said.

James said the Lakers “don’t work on flopping”. JaMychal Green went to his Instagram and posted a cap emoji over James’s head, inferring that he is lying about his comments. This has been an ongoing battle between both sides over the last two games and shots have been thrown back and forth.

Steve Kerr started the whole situation by saying the Lakers “flop” and “generate some calls”. The Lakers do play a physical brand of basketball, but no team is seeking to flop every time they can.

JaMychal Green doesn’t believe LeBron when he says the Lakes don’t work on flopping

This all started with Steve Kerr making comments after Game 4 on how the Lakers like to manipulate the referees in making calls. LeBron James and the Lakers did not take kindly to those comments. During an on-court interview during Game 5 last night, Bleacher Report’s Chris Haynes talked with Darvin Ham.

The Laker’s head coach said they “don’t teach flopping” and these comments are getting out of hand. If you took a deep dive into every player in the NBA, all of them have flopped at some point in time. Those are the little things players can do to flip a call or manipulate a referee.

Tomorrow night, the Lakers have a chance to close out their Western Conference Semi-finals series vs the Warriors. If the Lakers win Game 6, they will be making their second Western Conference Finals appearance in the last four seasons. NBA betting sites have the Lakers at (-136) to win Game 6 at home.