Last night, it was announced that Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers won league MVP. Nikola Jokic and Giannis Antetokounmpo came in second and third respectively. However, one name was left off the MVP voting ballot completely. For the first time in his 20-year career, LeBron James did not receive a single MVP vote. Even the greatest players have to decline at some point in their careers.

James is not worried about not receiving any MVP votes this season. He cares more about the team’s postseason success and their ultimate goal of winning another NBA championship. The Lakers did that by beating the Warriors at home last night, 117-112 in Game 1.

The Warriors will get a chance to respond in Gae 2 tomorrow night at 9:00 pm EST. NBA betting sites have the Lakers at (-230) to win Game 2 at home.

The Lakers stole Game 1 on the road last night vs the Warriors to take a 1-0 series lead

A big reason that LeBron James missed out on MVP votes this season was due to injury. He played in only 55 regular season games and league voters might have thought that didn’t compare to other candidates resumes. Despite this, James still played at an extremely high level during the regular season and battled through some nagging injuries.

In Game 1 last night, James had 22 points, 11 rebounds, 4 assists, and 3 blocks in 40 minutes played. At 38, the four-time NBA champ is playing at an unprecedented level. James’ frontcourt counterpart Anthony Davis had himself a monster performance in Game 1 to help get the Lakers a win.

Davis played a team-high 44 minutes last night and was their catalyst on both sides of the ball. The Warriors did not have the size to stop Davis all game and the eight-time all-star capitalized on that. In Game 1, Davis finished with 30 points, 23 rebounds, 5 assists, and 4 steals. It took a valiant tea effort for the Lakers to get a win last night. Game 2 is tomorrow night at 9:00 pm EST.