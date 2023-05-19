After a 108-103 loss to the Nuggets last night, the Lakers find themselves down 2-0 in the Western Conference Finals. Denver’s Jamal Murray would score 23 of his 37 points in the fourth quarter. The Lakers had numerous chances to cut the game to one possession. LeBron James looked off at times last night and he missed a crucial layup with less than 30 seconds left. He’s now missed 19 straight 3-pointers in the 4th quarter as well.

Is father time finally catching up to LeBron James? It’s possible, but the 38-year-old is still playing at an extremely high level. He did have a few rare slip-ups that you don’t normally see the NBA’s all-time leading scorer make. LeBron missed a layup with 26.4 seconds left in the fourth quarter that would have cut Denver’s lead to two points.

James also missed one of his signature two-handed cradle dunks, something you almost never see happen. Luckily for the Lakers, Game 3 shifts the series back to LA. They will need the home crowd advantage in Games 3 and 4 if they want to make this a competitive series.

LeBron James has missed 19 straight 3-pointers in the 4th quarter dating back to Game 2 of the 1st Round this year. That's the longest streak by any player in the last 25 postseasons. pic.twitter.com/xMzmc1sINI — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) May 19, 2023

LeBron James was 0-6 from deep last night, including 0-3 in the fourth quarter

The four-time NBA champ has now missed 19 straight three-pointers in the 4th quarter dating back to Game 2 of the first round this year. James’ career three-point percentage in the postseason is (.330). In the 2023 playoffs, he’s shooting just (.233) percent from deep.

As a team the Lakers shot (.267) percent from deep last night, going 8-30. Austin Reaves led the Lakers with five threes made on nine attempts. No other player hit more than one three last night. James finished Gae 2 with 22/9/10 in 40 minutes.

This was the first time that the Lakers lost consecutive games since mid-March. Anthony Davis missed two threes that could have pulled the Lakers to within one possession late in the game. LeBron also missed a layup with less than 30 seconds left. Jamal Murray scored the final 12 points for Denver and he sealed the game with seven free throws made in a row.