Tonight, the LA Lakers are on the brink of elimination. They went all-in at the trade deadline and acquired a handful of new players to the roster. That gave the team the boost it needed to make the playoffs and come this far. However, the Lakers find themselves down 3-0 to the Denver Nuggets. Heading into Game 4, Mo Bamba is expected to return from an ankle injury and to play tonight vs the Nuggets.

Bamba was one of the players that the Lakers traded for at the deadline. The seven-footer spent the first five seasons of his NBA career with the Magic. He’s played nine regular and three postseason games since being traded to the Lakers. A nagging ankle injury has left him out of the last nine playoff games.

Bleacher Reports’ Chris Haynes broke the news that he was informed by Darvin Ham that Bamaba is expected to play tonight. NBA betting sites have the Lakers at (-156) to win Game 4 at home.

Lakers coach Darvin Ham tells @NBAonTNT he expects center Mo Bamba (ankle) to be available for Game 4 vs. Nuggets on Monday. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) May 21, 2023

The 25-year-old big man has played a limited role for the Lakers this postseason. He last played on 4/28 in a closeout Game 6 vs the Grizzlies. Bamba played the first two games of that series, missed the next three in a row, and then played in Game 6.

Since then he has missed the Lakers’ last nine postseason games. He played 0nly 30 seconds in Games 1 and 2 of the opening round and nine minutes in Game 6. Despite the little playing time, Bamba can still find a way to be effective off the bench tonight.

LeBron James and the Lakers have been outrebounded by the Nuggets twice this postseason. Bamba might not play a huge role tonight, but he could give James or Anthony Davis a few minutes of rest when they need it. It takes a lot out of the superstar duo trying to get it done on both ends of the floor.