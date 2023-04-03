The LA Lakers have been dealing with injuries all season long and head coach Darvin Ham has had to juggle the lineup around plenty of times. LeBron James has missed a total of 27 games for the Lakers this season, but they are 3-1 since he returned from a right foot injury. At seventh in the Western Conference, the Lakers have a strong chance of making the playoffs as one of the top six teams in the West.

Not having to compete in the play-in tournament would be huge for the Lakers. It could be the difference between playing the Kings or the Grizzlies in the first round. After a blowout 134-109 win vs the Houston Rockets last night, the Lakers are 40-38 this season and have won their last three in a row.

California Sports Betting sites have the Lakers at (+1400) to win the Finals this season.

Clippers: 38 losses

Warriors: 38 losses

Lakers: 38 losses

Pelicans: 38 losses 🍿 pic.twitter.com/9YYXtPqsjE — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) April 3, 2023

The Lakers will control what they can in their final four games of the regular season

Standings in the Western Conference are extremely close at the moment and the Lakers are strong position to be one of the top six seeds. Currently, the Clippers, Warriors, Lakers, and Pelicans all have 38 losses. Those four teams are only separated by half a game and the standings could see a big change before the regular season’s end.

LeBron James and the Lakers have four regular-season games left and will do what they can on their part to try and be a top-six team. Their next four games are on the road vs Utah, on the road vs the Clippers, vs the Suns at home, and then the final game of the season at home vs the Jazz.

Several outside factors will play into what seeds the Lakers do end up getting. Luckily the Lakers are playing some solid team basketball since LeBron’s been back and LA is not a team that anyone wants to see in the first round of the playoffs. James and Anthony Davis carry the team through their dominant play, but trades have also boosted their roster. D’Angelo Russell, Malik Beasley, Jarred Vanderbilt, and Rui Hachimura have all made huge impacts since the Lakers acquired them.