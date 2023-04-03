LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers is now tied with Jason Kidd for the fourth-most triple-doubles in NBA history. In Sunday night’s 134-109 road win over the Houston Rockets, James logged his 107th triple-double of his 20-year career.

Russell Westbrook is the NBA’s triple-doubles leader with 198, followed by Oscar Robertson (181), and Magic Johnson (138). James needs 32 triple-doubles to pass Johnson.

The 19-time All-Star ended his performance with 18 points, 10 rebounds, 11 assists, and one block in 30 minutes of action. To add to these statistics, the four-time MVP shot 8-of-18 (44.4%) from the field and knocked down a 3-pointer.

LeBron James had his second triple-double of the season against the Rockets. He's the first player in NBA history with multiple triple-doubles at age 38 or older. Everyone else in NBA history has done it three times combined at that age.

“We just want to put ourselves in the position to compete for a championship,” said LeBron James. “It’s a journey and obviously we don’t have as much chemistry as a lot of other teams that have aspirations to win a championship, but we’ve been building over the last month or so.

“These last four games are very important for our team, not only wins and losses but also the chemistry side as well. We need to continue to build what we’ve been building over the last month or so. We’ll see what happens.”

Following the win, the Lakers (40-38) moved two games over .500 and into a tie for seventh with the New Orleans Pelicans in the Western Conference standings. Of course, Los Angeles has won six of its last seven games and owns the tiebreaker over the Pelicans.

Additionally, in Los Angeles’ win over Houston, LeBron James became the first player in NBA history to record multiple triple-doubles at age 38 or older. It’s amazing that the veteran player can still tie and/or pass Jason Kidd in any statistic. It was also 93 days after James celebrated his birthday.

With his triple-double tonight (16 points, 10 rebounds, 11 assists and counting), LeBron James ties Jason Kidd for the fourth-most triple-doubles in NBA history (107).

Through 51 appearances and 50 starts this season, the Lakers forward is averaging 28.8 points, 8.5 rebounds, 6.9 assists, and 35.8 minutes per game. The three-time All-Star MVP is shooting 50.2% from the floor and 30.6% outside the arc as well.

In the Lakers’ 140-132 victory against the Rockets on Jan. 16, the 18-time All-NBA member scored a season-high 48 points in 36 minutes of action. Along with tallying eight boards and nine assists, LeBron James shot 16-of-26 (61.5%) from the floor and drained five 3-pointers.

