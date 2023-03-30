There were rumors earlier in the season that D’Angelo Russell and the front office of the Timberwolves were not getting along. That led to Russell being traded at the deadline back to the LA Lakers and Minnesota is very happy with their decision. NBA insiders recently revealed that the Timberwolves were looking for more ‘maturity’ when they traded for Conley. It was a clear shot at Russell and disrespected everything he did for their franchise.

Conley has played 19 games so far with the Minnesota Timberwolves and they have gone 10-9 in those games. He offers the consistency that Minnesota was looking for and has helped them get to within one game of sixth in the West. There are only five games left in the regular season for the Timberwolves.

Minnesota Sports Betting sites have the Timberwolves at (+8000) to win the Finals this season.

The Timberwolves reportedly wanted to add more ‘maturity,’ as well as someone who ‘cared less about making flashy plays’ by trading for Mike Conley, per @kendra__andrews pic.twitter.com/37OUy2oHtb — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) March 29, 2023

The Minnesota Timberwolves threw shade at D’Angelo Russell with their comment about Mike Conley

D’Angelo Russell played four seasons for the Minnesota Timberwolves and that’s his longest tenure with any tea he’s played for. He appeared in 173 games and made 157 starts averaging (18.5) points, (3.2) rebounds, (6.5) assists, and (1.1) steals. However, the Timberwolves no longer needed or wanted his production and a quote from ESPNs Kendra Andrews made that very clear.

“But then the team traded him at the deadline for Mike Conley, a move that sources told ESPN was geared toward adding maturity to the roster, as well as someone who cared less about making flashy plays,”… “There was also pre-existing on-court chemistry between Conley and Gobert.” – Kendra Andrews

The one-time all-star may have been shipped off by Minnesota, but D’Angelo Rusell has been enjoying his time back with the Lakers. All signs are leading to him re-signing with them in the offseason. Things worked out in the short term for both PGs, but there was clear disrespect towards Russell in the quote Andrews had.