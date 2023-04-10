Main Page
Lakers’ D’Angelo Russell says he does not feel any pressure facing the Timberwolves in the play-in game
The LA Lakers will host the Minnesota Timberwolves tomorrow night in the #7 vs #8 play-in game. Whoever wins will get the right of the seventh seed in the West and will have a first-round matchup vs the Memphis Grizzlies. Minnesota traded away PG D’Angelo Russell at the trade deadline and sent him back to the Lakers. Now, he’ll have a chance at revenge vs his old team tomorrow night. Russell said he doesn’t feel any pressure having to play the Timberwolves in their biggest game of the season.
Not only is this a revenge game for Rusell, but Jarred Vanderbilt and Malik Beasley both played for the Timberwolves last season as well. All three found their way to the Lakers in different ways. Russell says he does not feel any pressure coming into this game knowing that Minnesota is their opponent.
He does not want to take the attention away from what the Lakers’ ultimate goal is. California Sports Betting sites have the Lakers at (+1200) to win the Finals this season.
D’Angelo Russell revenge game versus the Timberwolves? #LakeShow pic.twitter.com/EgUpPcrWWt
— 🎗NBA•Fan🎗 (@Klutch_23) April 9, 2023
The Lakers and Timberwolves will face off tomorrow for the right to the seventh seed in the Western Conference
LeBron James and the Lakers were not in a position yesterday to rest any of their starters as LA had not locked up their play-in seeding just yet. They beat the Jaz at home, 128-117, and locked up the seventh seed for the play-in tournament. A win for Minnesota yesterday vs the Pelicans gave them the eighth seed and a matchup with the Lakers tomorrow night.
When asked about the importance of tomorrow’s game for himself on a personal level, D’Angelo Russell had this to say.
“I mean, not the fact that they traded me has anything to do with it but the fact they’re in the way of what we’re trying to get done,”… “That’s all that really matters to me, honestly. Trying to prepare mentally now for that because obviously it’s a big game and it matters. It dictates a lot, so I’m just trying to get that win by any means.” – D’Angelo Russell
It’s been an uphill battle for the Lakers this season who started 2-10. After their win yesterday, the Lakers are somehow 43-39 this season and will have a chance to solidify the seventh seed tomorrow. They’ve dealt with a lot of adversity this season and the Lakers are still a team that nobody wants to see in the playoffs.
- NBA opens investigation behind the Mavericks’ decision to bench star players in crucial game vs. Bulls
- Lakers’ D’Angelo Russell says he does not feel any pressure facing the Timberwolves in the play-in game
- Gonzaga basketball guard Julian Strawther declares for 2023 NBA Draft
- Illinois basketball has landed transfer wing Marcus Domask after four seasons with Southern Illinois
- Clippers’ Paul George expected to miss early first-round games against Suns
-
College Basketball 3 days ago
Stanford’s Former No.1 Recruit Lauren Betts Enters Transfer Portal, Eyes Iowa Hawkeyes as Next Destination
-
College Basketball 2 weeks ago
Former UNC Five-Star Recruit Caleb Love Close to Joining Indiana Hoosiers
-
College Basketball 1 week ago
Iowa Women’s Basketball Coach Lisa Bluder Contract, Salary, Buyout, Net Worth & March Madness Incentives
-
Main Page 5 days ago
Is Jalen Brunson playing tonight (Apr. 5) vs the Indiana Pacers?