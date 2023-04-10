The LA Lakers will host the Minnesota Timberwolves tomorrow night in the #7 vs #8 play-in game. Whoever wins will get the right of the seventh seed in the West and will have a first-round matchup vs the Memphis Grizzlies. Minnesota traded away PG D’Angelo Russell at the trade deadline and sent him back to the Lakers. Now, he’ll have a chance at revenge vs his old team tomorrow night. Russell said he doesn’t feel any pressure having to play the Timberwolves in their biggest game of the season.

Not only is this a revenge game for Rusell, but Jarred Vanderbilt and Malik Beasley both played for the Timberwolves last season as well. All three found their way to the Lakers in different ways. Russell says he does not feel any pressure coming into this game knowing that Minnesota is their opponent.

He does not want to take the attention away from what the Lakers’ ultimate goal is. California Sports Betting sites have the Lakers at (+1200) to win the Finals this season.

The Lakers and Timberwolves will face off tomorrow for the right to the seventh seed in the Western Conference

LeBron James and the Lakers were not in a position yesterday to rest any of their starters as LA had not locked up their play-in seeding just yet. They beat the Jaz at home, 128-117, and locked up the seventh seed for the play-in tournament. A win for Minnesota yesterday vs the Pelicans gave them the eighth seed and a matchup with the Lakers tomorrow night.

When asked about the importance of tomorrow’s game for himself on a personal level, D’Angelo Russell had this to say.

“I mean, not the fact that they traded me has anything to do with it but the fact they’re in the way of what we’re trying to get done,”… “That’s all that really matters to me, honestly. Trying to prepare mentally now for that because obviously it’s a big game and it matters. It dictates a lot, so I’m just trying to get that win by any means.” – D’Angelo Russell

It’s been an uphill battle for the Lakers this season who started 2-10. After their win yesterday, the Lakers are somehow 43-39 this season and will have a chance to solidify the seventh seed tomorrow. They’ve dealt with a lot of adversity this season and the Lakers are still a team that nobody wants to see in the playoffs.