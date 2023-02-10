Minnesota’s D’Angelo Russell And Rudy Gobert Had A Broken Relationship, Leading To Russell’s Trade Back To The Lakers

The Minnesota Timberwolves were involved in a three-team trade that sent all-star PG D’Angelo Russell back to the LA Lakers. Russell had spent the past four seasons with the Timberwolves, but rumors of his relationship being broken with the team and front-office are big reasons why he was traded to the Lakers. Reports even say that things had gotten really bad between Russell and three-time DPOY, Rudy Gobert.

In the three-team deal, Minnesota were compensated with a second-round draft pick and veteran PG Mike Conley. D’Angelo Russell was set to become a free-agent this season anyways and another factor added into the trade was the fact that the two sides could not agree financially on a contract extension.

Timberwolves beat writers stated the the relationship was so broken that Russell could not even try to find a happy medium where the two could work together. Minnesota Sports Betting sites have the Timberwolves at (+20000) to win the Finals this season.

The Timberwolves and D'Angelo Russell were far apart on extension talks. Minnesota acquires Mike Conley, who's averaging a career-high 7.7 assists, partly due to his chemistry with Rudy Gobert from their Jazz days. Conley is guaranteed $14.32M of his $24.36M salary next season. — Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) February 9, 2023

Russell and Gobert had a broken relationship in Minnesota

It did not take long for their to be a problem between D’Angelo Russell and Rudy Gobert, especially in the first season they played together. The 2022-23 season has been bumpy for the Timberwolves as they’ve been without Karl-Anthony Towns for nearly the entire season.

Minnesota beat writer Jon Krawczynski had more details on what went down between the two and had this to comment.

“There was this perception that D’Angelo Russell was very frustrated with Gobert and didn’t seem as open to working with him or trying to find a happy medium as maybe some of the other players were trying to do, to make what has so far been a disappointing trade, try to make it work somehow,” – Jon Krawczynski

Russell was frustrated with Gobert not being able to catch passes, finish easy layups, and just the overall offensive struggles the team has had all season long. You can’t put the blame on Russell when he’s having his most efficient season as a pro from the field and from the three-point line.

Krawcynski also noted that Russell was not a fan of Gobert from the jump and the French-men knew that. Gobert will look for a fresh start with his knew PG who he spent three seasons with in Utah.