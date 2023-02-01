Timberwolves’ Rudy Gobert (groin), Taurean Prince (ankle) questionable vs. Warriors

Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert (sore right groin) and forward Taurean Prince (left ankle sprain) are questionable for Wednesday night’s home game against the Golden State Warriors.

Gobert has missed nine games so far this season, whereas Prince has been out for a total of 24. Karl-Anthony Towns (right calf strain) and Jordan McLaughlin (left calf strain) also remain out indefinitely.

According to a select few of NBA betting sites, the Timberwolves have 15th-ranked odds to win the championship. Some sportsbooks are giving the New Orleans Pelicans and Los Angeles Lakers better playoff odds.

Through 44 starts this season, Gobert is averaging 13.4 points, 11.8 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks per game. Not to mention, he’s shooting 67.5% from the field and 66.5% at the foul line.

The three-time All-Star recorded a season-high 25 points versus the Phoenix Suns (Nov. 9) and Los Angeles Clippers (Jan. 6). In the Timberwolves’ 132-126 loss versus the Utah Jazz on Oct. 21, Gobert grabbed a season-high 23 boards.

For Taurean Prince, the Baylor product is averaging 8.7 points, 2.3 boards, and 1.3 assists through 29 games off the bench. The seven-year veteran is shooting career bests of 50.3% from the field and 42.1% from 3-point range as well.

Moreover, the only played listed on Golden State’s injury report is Andre Iguodala (right hip soreness). He’s out for this matchup against the Timberwolves. Iguodala made his season debut on Jan. 3, but the 19-year veteran has appeared in just three games.

Heading into Wednesday’s intraconference rematch, the Warriors are 6-4 in their last 10 contests. Now, they’re on a three-game win streak. The reigning NBA champs are 6-1 in their past seven head-to-head encounters versus Western Conference opponents. Golden State is also 5-2 ATS in its previous seven games.

Of course, the Timberwolves have won six of their past 10 games. They’re coming off a 118-111 loss versus the Sacramento Kings. For another notable betting trend, Minnesota is 9-2 in its last 11 home games. The team is 1-2 in its previous three meetings versus Golden State.

The Warriors are 7-18 away, 20-13 as a favorite, 9-16 ATS away, and 26-24 overall. Minnesota is 18-11 at home, 12-15 as an underdog, 15-14 ATS at home, and 27-26 outright.

Based on ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, Golden State has a 55.5% probability of defeating the Timberwolves away. Sportsbooks show Minnesota as 3.5-point underdogs at home.