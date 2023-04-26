The LA Clippers had big expectations coming into the 2022-23 season with depth and elite talent on their roster. Injuries to Paul George and Kawhi Leonard derailed the season, but they still ended up with the #5 seed. George missed all of the first round and Leonard played in only Games 1 and 2. Ty Lue’s Clippers season ended last night when they lost Game 5 and the series 4-1. Despite a tough end to the season, Lue expects to be back as head coach next season.

Seeding in the Western Conference came down to the wire and the Clippers had their hands full with the Phoenix Suns. Devin Booker averaged (37.2) points per game in the series. The Clippers did not have the offensive firepower to match with George and Leonard out.

He signed a five-year deal with the Clippers in October of 2022 that is estimated to be worth $7 million per year. After their loss in Game 5 last night, Lue thanked his coaching staff, players, fans, and ownership for their support this season.

Ty Lue Expects To Return As Clippers Coach https://t.co/L5FuYMbMCk — RealGM (@RealGM) April 26, 2023

Injuries to Paul George and Kawhi Leonard in the playoffs and regular season were brutal for the Clippers. Both of them played less than 60 games this season and their injuries came at the worst times. George missed the entire first round and Leonard missed the last three games of the series.

Lue mentioned the encouraging part of the team moving forward is that they have never lost a series when George and Leonard both play. However, having them healthy and on the court in the postseason together has been a hurdle in itself.

The Clippers made the Western Conference Finals in the 2021 playoffs despite losing Kawhi Leonard in the second round. He tore his ACL and missed the entire next season. Lue reflected on that last night and said the team did some “good things” in his first year as head coach. The 2016 NBA Champion head coach is one of the best in the league and it would be in the Clippers’ best interest to keep him.