With a 127-105 win vs the Thunder, there are only eight games left in the Clippers’ regular season schedule. A 39-35 record puts them at fifth in the Western Conference, but only two teams in the West have locked in a playoff spot so far. The Clippers have not reached their true potential in the past three-to-four years for various reasons and league insiders think a change at head coach could be coming.

Sources say that there is potential that Ty Lue is going to step down as head coach of the Clippers after this season. Lue spent four seasons as the head coach of the Cleveland Cavaliers where he won an NBA title in 2016 and is currently in his third season as the head coach in LA.

There has been chatter around the league that Lue may want to remove himself from the situation at a certain point in time. It could very well be at the end of this season. California Sports Betting sites have the Clippers at (+2000) to win the Finals this season.

"There has been chatter about Ty Lue potentially removing himself [from the Clippers] at a certain point in time [this Summer]," per @JakeLFischer on the Ball Don't Lie Podcast. (h/t: @clipperfan559) pic.twitter.com/mLKUpRowEV — Unbiased NBA Fan (@nonbiasednbafan) March 23, 2023

Could we see Ty Lue step down as head coach of the Clippers at the end of this season?

The LA Clippers have seen the good and the bad with Ty Lue as head coach. In the 2020-21 season, they went 47-25 and reached the Conference Finals. Last year they went 42-40 and missed the playoffs completely. Now, the Clippers have a 39-35 record after their win last night, but the team is not fully healthy.

Paul George injured himself earlier this week and that is a huge blow to the team at this point in the season. The Clippers are fifth in the West and would have a first-round matchup with the Phoenix Suns if the playoffs started today. With the rumors swirling around Ty Lue, it’s hard to predict what will happen to LA in the playoffs.

It’s very possible that the stress of head coaching is taking a toll on Lue. You can’t blame him as he’s had to deal with a lot of adversity over the last three seasons. He has a 128-100 record as head coach of the Clippers and has gone 10-9 with them in the postseason.