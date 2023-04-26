Main Page
Suns’ Devin Booker is the first player in NBA history to have 45 points and 10 assists in a series-clinching win
The Phoenix Suns held off the LA Clippers, 136-130 at home last night in Game 5 to win their first-round series. Injuries prevented LA from being at full force with this postseason and the Suns capitalized on that. Phoenix’s trade for Kevin Durant has allowed players like Devin Booker to shine in the playoffs. Booker is the first player in NBA history to have 45 points and 10 assists in a series-clinching win.
Since acquiring Kevin Durant from the Brooklyn Nets, Phoenix is 12-1 in the games he’s played in, including playoffs. More importantly, Devin Booker has taken his game to a new level with Durant on the team. It’s impossible to double-team both Durant and Booker on defense and the Suns have a lethal one-two punch.
Phoenix has a second-round matchup against the Denver Nuggets who just finished their series last night in five games vs Minnesota. Colorado Sports Betting sites have the Nuggets at (-138) to win Game 1 at home on Saturday night.
Devin Booker is the 1st player in NBA history with at least 45 points and 10 assists in a series-clinching win. pic.twitter.com/Rvsw0TlrDR
— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) April 26, 2023
Devin Booker has been on fire to start the 2023 playoffs
On the Suns’ road to the NBA Finals back in 2021, Devin Booker was their main offensive weapon. He averaged (27.3) points, but his three-point efficiency was down. Booker has taken his game to new levels on both ends of the court this postseason and the Suns are thriving because of it.
In the 2023 playoffs, Booker is leading all players with (37.2) points and (2.6) steals per game. He’s also shooting a red-hot (.467) percent from deep. Phoenix’s all-star SG ended the game last night with 47/8/10 along with two steals on 19-27 shooting from the field.
DEVIN. BOOKER.
47 PTS
8 REB
10 AST
70% FG
Suns win Game 5 and advance to the Western Conference Semifinals 🔥#NBAPlayoffs presented by Google Pixel pic.twitter.com/NqMHE1pSEX
— NBA (@NBA) April 26, 2023
The Suns had the upper hand in this series with both Paul George and Kawhi Leonard out nearly all the games. LA erased a 20-point lead by the Suns in the fourth quarter to just two points. However, they were not able to get the upset win on the road and their season is over. Phoenix is moving on to round 2 for a matchup with the Nuggets.
