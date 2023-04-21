The Phoenix Suns went all-in when they made a blockbuster trade at the deadline for Kevin Durant. It’s worked out in their favor so far as the Suns are 10-1 in the regular season and playoffs in games where Durant has played. Phoenix’s duo of Durant and Devin Booker has been special so far and they made NBA history last night. They are the first duo since Kobe and Shaq in 2003 to have 25+ points in each of their first three postseason games.

Head coach Monty Williams joked to the media after their Game 3 win last night and called Kevin Durant “an expensive decoy” for the Suns. He was clearly joking, but it’s hard for opposing defenses to not double Kevin Durant. The two-time NBA champ is a proven scorer in this league, but Devin Booker has gone to work in the past two games.

Booker scored 38 points in Game 2 and then topped that with 45 points in 45 minutes played last night. NBA betting sites have the Suns at (+450) to win the Finals this season.

Kevin Durant and Devin Booker are the 1st duo to each score 25+ points in each of their first 3 games of a postseason since Kobe Bryant & Shaquille O'Neal in 2003. pic.twitter.com/z1R5mJULNf — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) April 21, 2023

Devin Booker and Kevin Durant combined for 73 points in Phoenix’s Game 3 win

Suns’ all-star SG Devin Booker credited his huge offensive performance to the space that Kevin Durant created for him last night. The Clippers would have two defenders near Durant during the game last night and that opened up the floor for Booker to have a big night. He went 18-29 from the field last night and knocked down three triples.

Durant added 28 points, 6 rebounds, and 5 assists of his own on 8-15 shooting and it’s hard to stop the Suns with that kind of production. The Clippers were without Kawhi Leonard and Paul George for last night’s game. Russell Westbrook had 30/8/12 while his teammate, Norman Powell was inserted into the starting lineup and dropped 42 points on seven made threes.

George will not be returning this series, but expect Leonard to be back for Game 4 as the Clippers will be trying to even up the series.