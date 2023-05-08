Home » news » Kevin Durant Is The 3rd Player Over The Last 25 Years To Score 20 Points In A Half At Least 60 Times He Joins Lebron James And Kobe Bryant

Updated 1 hour ago on
2 min read
Zach Wolpin profile picture
Matt Ishbia and the Phoenix Suns knew the player they were trading for when they acquired Kevin Durant. He’s one of the most gifted scorers in NBA history and shows up in the postseason. Durant is the 3rd player over the last 25 years to score 20+ points in a half at least 60 times. The only other players to do so are LeBron James and Kobe Bryant. 

Last night in Game 4, Kevin Durant and Devin Booker scored 36 points and carried the Suns offensively. Phoenix lost the depth they had on their roster when they traded for Durant, but his production has been able to outweigh the depth they don’t have anymore.

Phoenix picked up the 129-124 win at home last night to even the series at two games a piece. NBA betting sites have the Suns at (+172) to win Game 5 on the road.

Kevin Durant has scored over 35+ points in his last two playoff games

Thirty-four-year-old Kevin Durant is still in the prime of his career and plays at an elite level when healthy. This is the second postseason in a row that the thirteen-time all-star is leading the league in minutes per game. He’s currently averaging (43.0) minutes through Phoenix’s first nine postseason games.

Against the Nuggets last night, Kevin Durant led all players with 11 rebounds. He also had 36 points, 6 assists, 2 steals, and 1 block. Durant also moved past the legendary Jerry West for eighth place on the all-time postseason scoring list with 1,623.

Since being traded to the Phoenix Suns, Durant has played in 17 games. That includes the nine postseason games in 2023. His sample size with the team is limited, but they are 14-3 in the 17 games Durant has played in. Devin Booker and Durant have been the one-two punch that Phoenix was missing a few years ago. They sacrificed some depth in the trade with Brooklyn, but KD’s production in the postseason has outweighed that.

Zach Wolpin profile picture

