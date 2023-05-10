After a 118-102 loss in Game 5 to the Nuggets, the Phoenix Suns are facing elimination if they lose Game 6. Luckily, they will be back in Phoenix for that game as home-court advantage has determined the winner in all five games thus far. Devin Booker’s 359 points this postseason are the most through a player’s first 10 games of a postseason since Michael Jordan in 1990.

Only three Suns players recorded double-digit points last night. Devin Booker and Kevin Durant both had 20+ and Deandre Ayton had 14 points. The rest of their points were extremely scattered and Phoenix never scored more than 28 points in a quarter last night. Denver scored 35+ points in two of the four quarters.

Game 6 is now a win-or-go-home for the Phoenix Suns. Devin Booker and Kevin Durant are not going to let their team go down without a fight. Arizona Sports Betting sites have the Suns at (-164) to win Game 6 at home.

Devin Booker looked human last night with his 28 points in 41 minutes played

Before Game 5 last night, Devin Booker had three straight games with 35+ points and he had been an absolute catalyst offensively. However, that streak came to an end last night when he scored 28 points. For most players that is a strong playoff performance, but Booker has played to a higher standard this postseason.

Through Phoenix’s first 10 games, he is averaging (35.9) points per game. Booker was slightly under than nearly 36 points per game last night and the Suns needed help from their role players. Kevin Durant did his thing with 26 points scored and 11 rebounds. Cameron Payne played 31 minutes last night and scored just seven points and went 1-3 from deep.

Chris Paul has missed the last three games in a row for the Suns with a groin injury. Earlier this week, NBA insider Shams Charnaia reported that the team is optimistic that Paul could return for Game 6 tomorrow night. The Suns need a win on Thursday if they want to force a Game 7 on Sunday.