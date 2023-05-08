The Phoenix Suns got a much-needed win vs the Denver Nuggets last night to tie the series. Devin Booker and Kevin Durant carried the team offensively as both scored 36 points. Game 5 moves the series back to Denver and the Suns are still expected to be without Chris Paul. NBA insider Shams Charania reported that a possible return in Game 6 is more likely for the veteran PG.

So far, the Phoenix Suns have won both games that Chris Paul has not played in the Western Conference Semi-Finals. They lost Games 1 and 2 on the road when Paul did play. Devin Booker and Kevin Durant were more than capable of controlling Phoenix’s offense when Paul doesn’t play.

Game 5 will tip off tomorrow night at 10:00 pm EST. NBA betting sites have the Suns at (+172) to win Game 5 on the road.

“The Suns are preparing to be without him for Game 5 as well… I think the window for him to return from that groin strain is Game 6 potentially”@ShamsCharania with the latest on Chris Paul’s groin injury#RallyTheValley | #RunItBack pic.twitter.com/YevHxKE8R9 — FanDuel TV (@FanDuelTV) May 8, 2023

The Phoenix Suns will likely be without the services of Chris Paul for Game 5 tomorrow night

The numbers do not lie when it comes to the Phoenix Suns’ success in the Western Conference Semi-Finals. They have won both games Chris Paul has not played in and that has led to Devin Booker and Kevin Durant bearing more of the offensive load. ESPN analyst Steven A. Smith had the take that 38-year-old Chris Paul would actually be slowing the pace down of the offense.

In Game 1, Durant had 29/14/1, Booker had 27/4/8, and Paul had 11/0/5. The Suns lost Game 1 125-107. Durant had 24/8/3 in Game 2, Booker had 35/5/6, and Paul had 8/5/6. Phoenix lost that game 97-87. Chris Paul missed Games 3 and 4 and that allowed Booker and Durant to take control of the offense.

With Paul out in Game 3, Durant had 39/9/8 and Booker had 47/6/9. That was a 121-114 win for the Suns. Finally, in Game 4 last night, Durant had 36/11/6 and Booker had 36/6/12. The duo proved that they are capable of controlling the game without Chris Paul. They will likely have to do that in Game 5.