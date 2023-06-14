Chris Paul and the Phoenix Suns fell short in the 2023 postseason. It was a disappointing end to what they hoped was a special season. They went all-in at the trade deadline for Kevin Durant, but that was not enough to elevate the team. Now, veteran PG Chris Paul finds himself at a crossroads with Phoenix. Reports indicate that the Suns are “actively engaged” in trying to trade Paul before the June 28th deadline.

In his time with Phoenix, Paul had a strong relationship with head coach Monty Williams. After losing in the second round, the Suns fired Williams. They hired former Lakers head coach Frank Vogel. This past season, Paul averaged a career-low (13.6) points per game.

Reports around the league hint that Paul’s time with the Phoenix Suns is over. The team has a few more weeks to potentially get a deal done.

“The Suns are actively engaged in trade conversations I’m told around the league about Chris Paul… They’re exploring multiple options with his future”@ShamsCharania with the latest on CP3 and the #Suns ☀️#RunItBack with @MichelleDBeadle @ChandlerParsons & @bansky pic.twitter.com/1cqcULRKbT — FanDuel TV (@FanDuelTV) June 13, 2023

League sources claim that Chris Paul’s time with the Suns is likely over

The Suns have kept PG Chris Paul on their roster in hopes of trading him for compensation for the future. Phoenix is still in a championship window with their current roster. A few solid additions this offseason could take them to the next level.

Coming up on June 28th is an important deadline for Phoenix and Paul. Currently, Paul is owed $15.8 million for the 2023-24 season. If the Suns do not trade him before the 28th, he will be paid $30.8 million. The leverage in this deal is with other teams around the league.

At this stage in his career, NBA front offices might not be inclined to take a gamble on Paul. Especially for $30.8 million for the 2023-24 season alone. Teams know that Phoenix waiving Paul is also an option as well. If that happens, GMs around the league could go after Paul in free agency.