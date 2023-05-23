The 2023 postseason ended earlier than expected for the Phoenix Suns. Denver beat them in six games and that led to the firing of head coach Monty Williams. About a week ago, reports surfaced that the Suns intend to have Chris Paul as their starting PG for the 2023-24 season. However, league sources have mentioned the Houston Rockets as a potential landing spot for the veteran PG.

Phoenix has already announced that they are guaranteeing Paul’s full, $30 million salary for next season. That could draw away suitors like the Phoenix Suns. Thirty million is a lot for a 38-year-old PG that is slowly starting to slow down. James Harden is Houston’s #1 target in free agency this offseason. Paul seems to be their backup option.

Earlier this season, the Suns had explored the idea of trading Paul. The team was then sold and Matt Ishbia took over. That led to Phoenix’s blockbuster trade for Kevin Durant. Luckily, Paul was still valued by management and he was not traded.

The Houston Rockets are serious about adding veteran depth to their roster for next season

James Harden is the player that the Houston Rockets want the most. The two sides have a mutual interest in a reunion for next season. Harden is still well-liked in Houston and the Rockets would love to add his veteran depth. This past season, the Rockets were the second-youngest team in the NBA.

Houston needs to add a few players this offseason that can help build the roster back to the Western Conference contender they were not too long ago. While the Rockets lust over Harden, they have a backup plan. That is where Veteran PG Chris Paul comes into play.

His offensive scoring abilities are not the same as they used to be, but his basketball IQ and court vision are unmatched. Two seasons ago he led the NBA with (10.8) assists per game, the fifth time he’s done that in his career. Despite Harden being more appealing, Paul might be the right move for the Rockets.

He’s still a savvy PG who can dish the ball to scorers, something that Houston has a lot of. However, Paul will turn 39 at the end of next season and he’s dealt with some ongoing injury history the past few seasons. Time will tell what happens with Harden and Paul this offseason.