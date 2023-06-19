The Phoenix Suns have been highly active as a franchise in the past six months. They traded for Kevin Durant at the previous trade deadline, fired Monty Williams, and hired Frank Vogel. Phoenix is not done quite yet after another big-time trade. Just yesterday it was announced that they had traded Chris Paul to the Washington Wizards for Bradley Beal. Reports say that the Clippers are interested in a reunion with Chris Paul.

There’s a new big three in the NBA for next season. Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, and Bradley Beal are the new all-star trio in Arizona. In acquiring Beal from Washington, the Suns traded away 12-time all-star Chris Paul. Bleacher Report’s Chris Haynes had the news that the LA Clippers are expected to pursue the 11-time All-NBA PG.

Paul played some of his best basketball with the Clippers and they would be happy to sign him. Money is absolutely going to play a factor in Paul’s situation with Washington.

The Washington Wizards are likely to reroute Chris Paul in a trade and the Los Angeles Clippers are expected to pursue a reunion with the future Hall of Famer, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) June 18, 2023

Could Chris Paul be on the move once again after being traded to the Wizards yesterday?

If the Clippers do pursue Chris Paul, that’s not a good sign for Russell Westbrook. He’s set to be an unrestricted free agent this offseason. They would have no intention to resign Westbrook if Paul made a reunion with the Clippers this offseason.

It’s in Washington’s best interest to find a trade partner for Paul if they decide they don’t want him on the roster. They would clear the ($30.8) million that he’s due for the 2023-24 season. If the Wizards fail to find a trade partner they could waive him. In doing so, they’d be required to pay Paul ($25) million.

ESPN’s Adrain Wojnarowski has reported that the trade is not official just yet. This allows a third team to enter the deal and allows them to potentially acquire Chris Paul. At 38. Paul is at the tail-end of his career, but he’s still of value in this league. On the right roster, he can still be an effective PG. He led the NBA in assists per game just two seasons ago.