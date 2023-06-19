Home » news » After Being Traded To Washington Reports Say That The Clippers Are Interested In A Reunion With Chris Paul

After being traded to Washington, reports say that the Clippers are interested in a reunion with Chris Paul

Updated 18 seconds ago on • 2 min read
Chris Paul Clippers pic

The Phoenix Suns have been highly active as a franchise in the past six months. They traded for Kevin Durant at the previous trade deadline, fired Monty Williams, and hired Frank Vogel. Phoenix is not done quite yet after another big-time trade. Just yesterday it was announced that they had traded Chris Paul to the Washington Wizards for Bradley Beal. Reports say that the Clippers are interested in a reunion with Chris Paul. 

There’s a new big three in the NBA for next season. Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, and Bradley Beal are the new all-star trio in Arizona. In acquiring Beal from Washington, the Suns traded away 12-time all-star Chris Paul. Bleacher Report’s Chris Haynes had the news that the LA Clippers are expected to pursue the 11-time All-NBA PG.

Paul played some of his best basketball with the Clippers and they would be happy to sign him. Money is absolutely going to play a factor in Paul’s situation with Washington.

Could Chris Paul be on the move once again after being traded to the Wizards yesterday?

If the Clippers do pursue Chris Paul, that’s not a good sign for Russell Westbrook. He’s set to be an unrestricted free agent this offseason. They would have no intention to resign Westbrook if Paul made a reunion with the Clippers this offseason.

It’s in Washington’s best interest to find a trade partner for Paul if they decide they don’t want him on the roster. They would clear the ($30.8) million that he’s due for the 2023-24 season. If the Wizards fail to find a trade partner they could waive him. In doing so, they’d be required to pay Paul ($25) million.

ESPN’s Adrain Wojnarowski has reported that the trade is not official just yet. This allows a third team to enter the deal and allows them to potentially acquire Chris Paul. At 38. Paul is at the tail-end of his career, but he’s still of value in this league. On the right roster, he can still be an effective PG. He led the NBA in assists per game just two seasons ago.

Zach Wolpin is an NBA expert and has been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion is life is watching sports and being able to share his passion for sports through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years. like https://sircharlesincharge.com/, https://gmenhq.com/, and https://www.tapinto.net/towns/south-plainfield/. Before he became an NBA News Writer, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.

