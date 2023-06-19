Suns acquire Isaiah Todd from Wizards in Bradley Beal trade

The Phoenix Suns have acquired Isaiah Todd from the Washington Wizards as part of the Bradley Beal trade package. On Sunday, Washington finalized a trade to send Beal to Phoenix for Chris Paul, Landry Shamet, Jordan Goodwin, multiple second-round draft picks, and a picks swap.

Todd, 21, was selected 31st overall by the Milwaukee Bucks in the 2021 NBA Draft. Todd was then traded to the Indiana Pacers and Washington Wizards. While with the G League Ignite in the 2020-21 season, Todd made two starts in 15 appearances. He averaged 12.3 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 24.4 minutes per game.

ESPN Sources: In addition to Bradley Beal and Jordan Goodwin, the Wizards are including F Isaiah Todd in trade with the Suns. Todd – the 31st pick in 2021 – has mostly played with Wizards’ G-League affiliate the past two seasons. His $1.8M contract is guaranteed for 2023-2024. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 19, 2023



With the Capital City Go-Go in the 2021-22 season, the forward logged 11.7 points, 5.1 boards, 1.0 assist, 1.0 block, and 30.7 minutes per game in 27 games. In August 2021, Todd signed a four-year, $7 million contract with the Wizards.

In 12 games off the bench with Washington in his rookie 2021-22 NBA season, the forward averaged 1.7 points, 1.0 rebound, and 6.2 minutes per game. He also shot 26.9% from the field and 33.3% at the foul line.

Phoenix Suns receive Isaiah Todd from Washington Wizards in Bradley Beal trade package

Moreover, in the 2022-23 season, Todd made six appearances with Washington. The 6-foot-10 wing averaged 1.5 points, 2.0 rebounds, and 10.2 minutes per game while shooting 15.8% from the floor and 10% outside the arc.

Additionally, in Washington’s 114-109 regular-season finale loss to the Houston Rockets on Apr. 9, the forward recorded career highs of seven points and 12 rebounds in 46 minutes of his first career start.

However, the second-year wing missed quite a few shots. He finished 2-of-14 (14.3%) shooting from the floor, 1-of-7 (14.3%) beyond the arc, and 2-of-2 (100%) at the free throw line.

We have a third piece to the Beal trade, Isaiah Todd. He’s a former 5-star recruit and you can see why. 6’10” with a 7’1” wingspan and the ability to stretch the floor. He’s yet to put it all together, but maybe Vogel and the Suns can help him do that.pic.twitter.com/npI1T89Ci6 — Suns Are Better (@SunsAreBetter) June 19, 2023



In the 2022-23 G League season with the Go-Go, the forward averaged 6.5 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 20.4 minutes per game. Todd’s best G League season was his rookie year.

Regarding his NBA contract details, Todd is projected to earn $1,836,096 in 2023-24 and $1,988,598 in 2024-25. Of course, 2024-25 is not guaranteed. His 7-foot-1 wingspan should benefit the Suns’ frontcourt.

