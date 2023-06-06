Kim Kardashian Mocks Kendall Jenner With NBA Exes T-Shirt

Kim Kardashian shared a TikTok video on Sunday from her joint account with North West, her soon-to-be 10-year-old daughter, of herself wearing a T-shirt featuring Kendall Jenner and all five of her NBA ex-boyfriends. Her joint TikTok account with North is @kimandnorth.

Kardashian has 16.1 million followers and 482.4 million likes. The model’s T-shirt shows Jordan Clarkson, Blake Griffin, Kyle Kuzma, Ben Simmons, and Devin Booker, Kendall’s most recent ex. Jenner is featured in the center of the shirt with the words “Kendall Starting Five” printed on the front.

Kim Kardashian seen wearing a shirt of all of Kendall Jenner’s EX boyfriends pic.twitter.com/mmFhbbt38F — No Jumper (@nojumper) June 6, 2023



In 2016, Kendall dated Jordan Clarkson when he played for the Los Angeles Lakers. However, they separated later the same year. Clarkson now plays with the Golden State Warriors.

The 5-foot-10 model then started dating Blake Griffin in 2017, when he was with the Los Angeles Clippers. But they broke up in 2018. Griffin is now with the Boston Celtics.

Kendall went on to have a rocky relationship with then-Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons from 2018 to 2019. After breaking up with Simmons, Kendall moved on to Kyle Kuzma, who is currently with the Washington Wizards.

In 2020, she dated Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker until last November.

Furthermore, this is not the first time Kim Kardashian wore her “Kendall Starting Five” T-shirt. The California native was filmed wearing it in the season 3 trailer of “The Kardashians.”

At the moment, Kendall is no longer dating professional athletes. She’s now with Puerto Rican singer Bad Bunny. The couple has been dating for a couple of months.

As of June 2023, Kendall’s net worth is an estimated $60 million. Kim Kardashian’s net worth is $1.21 billion.

