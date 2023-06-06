Main Page
Kim Kardashian Mocks Kendall Jenner With NBA Exes T-Shirt
Kim Kardashian shared a TikTok video on Sunday from her joint account with North West, her soon-to-be 10-year-old daughter, of herself wearing a T-shirt featuring Kendall Jenner and all five of her NBA ex-boyfriends. Her joint TikTok account with North is @kimandnorth.
Kardashian has 16.1 million followers and 482.4 million likes. The model’s T-shirt shows Jordan Clarkson, Blake Griffin, Kyle Kuzma, Ben Simmons, and Devin Booker, Kendall’s most recent ex. Jenner is featured in the center of the shirt with the words “Kendall Starting Five” printed on the front.
Based on a few NBA betting sites, the Denver Nuggets are the favorites to win the 2023 NBA Finals over the Miami Heat. Sportsbooks show Nikola Jokic with the best odds to win Finals MVP.
Kim Kardashian seen wearing a shirt of all of Kendall Jenner’s EX boyfriends pic.twitter.com/mmFhbbt38F
— No Jumper (@nojumper) June 6, 2023
In 2016, Kendall dated Jordan Clarkson when he played for the Los Angeles Lakers. However, they separated later the same year. Clarkson now plays with the Golden State Warriors.
The 5-foot-10 model then started dating Blake Griffin in 2017, when he was with the Los Angeles Clippers. But they broke up in 2018. Griffin is now with the Boston Celtics.
Kim Kardashian trolls Kendall Jenner with T-shirt featuring all five of her NBA ex-boyfriends
Kendall went on to have a rocky relationship with then-Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons from 2018 to 2019. After breaking up with Simmons, Kendall moved on to Kyle Kuzma, who is currently with the Washington Wizards.
In 2020, she dated Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker until last November.
Furthermore, this is not the first time Kim Kardashian wore her “Kendall Starting Five” T-shirt. The California native was filmed wearing it in the season 3 trailer of “The Kardashians.”
At the moment, Kendall is no longer dating professional athletes. She’s now with Puerto Rican singer Bad Bunny. The couple has been dating for a couple of months.
As of June 2023, Kendall’s net worth is an estimated $60 million. Kim Kardashian’s net worth is $1.21 billion.
NBA Betting Content You May Like
- Best NBA Betting Sites – Discover our List of The Best Sites to Bet on NBA Games.
- Best NBA Betting Apps – Top Betting Apps for NBA Ranked & Reviewed 2023.
- NBA Finals Betting – In-depth Guide for Betting on NBA Finals 2023.
- Best NBA Betting Strategies – Find the Best NBA Betting Strategy with our Expert Guide 2023.
- Free NBA Betting Picks – Discover Expert NBA Picks for Guaranteed Wins.
- NBA Betting Spreads – Learn to Bet on NBA Spreads & Claim up to $1,000 in Bonuses.
- NBA Draft Betting Guide – Best Odds, Picks and Betting Offers for 2023.
- Best NBA Futures Bets – In-depth Guide for NBA Futures Betting.
- NBA Live Betting Guide – Discover the Best NBA Live Betting Sites for 2023.
- Is Austin Reaves dating Taylor Swift? Rumors go viral as both appear to be seen leaving bar together in Arkansas
- Khris Middleton to re-sign with Bucks this offseason?
- Kim Kardashian Mocks Kendall Jenner With NBA Exes T-Shirt
- Reports around the league say that the Lakers are not interested in signing Anthony Davis long-term
- Dallas are reportedly negotiating to bring Jeff Van Gundy back to the NBA under Jason Kidd’s coaching staff
-
Main Page 1 day ago
Magic star Jonathan Isaac to launch ‘Anti-Woke’ clothing brand UNITUS in August
-
Main Page 2 weeks ago
Michael Jordan Buys $3.5 Million Custom Venom F5 Roadster, 300 MPH Sports Car
-
Main Page 1 hour ago
Highest-Paid NBA Mascots 2023: Denver Nuggets’ Rocky Earns $625K Salary
-
NBA 1 week ago
LA Lakers Believe Lonzo Ball’s Potential Career-Ending Injury Caused By Big Baller Brand Shoes