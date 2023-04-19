Home » news » Watch Tensions Were High After Game 2 Last Night When Chris Paul Intentionally Bumped Into Kawhi Leonard

WATCH: Tensions were high after Game 2 last night when Chris Paul intentionally bumped into Kawhi Leonard

Zach Wolpin
The streak is finally over for Chris Paul and Scott Foster. Phoenix’s all-star PG had lost 13 straight playoff games coming into last night’s contest when Foster was officiating. Paul is known to show his emotions on the court and was trolling Foster as the final seconds ticked off the clock in Phoenix’s win. On top of his drama with Foster, a video on social media has been brought to attention as Paul was seen leaning his shoulder into Kawhi Leonard as he walked by. 

All five of Phoenix’s starters recorded double-digit points last night vs the Clippers and Devin Booker led the team offensively with 38. The Suns beat LA 123-109 at home to even up the series at one game a piece. After the game, players normally converse for a minute or two, but Chris Paul wanted no part in that.

The 12-time all-star was seen walking past Kawhi Leonard of the Clippers and seemed to bump into him purposefully. Whether it was intentional or not, it got the NBA world talking.

Was Chris Paul bumping into Kawhi Leonard after the game last night intentional?

Chris Paul has seen his fair share of matchups vs Kawhi Leonard over the years. It dates back to Leonard’s time with the Spurs early on in his career and Paul was playing for the Clippers and Rockets. Tensions will be high in this series and Paul made that known last night with his shoulder bump into Kawhi at the end of the game.

The Clippers’ SF handled himself very professionally in the small situation with Paul last night. Leonard did not flinch or turn around at all and kept his composure. As the series shifts to LA for Games 3 and 4, look for Kawhi to use Paul’s shoulder bump as internal motivation in this series.

Game 3 is this Thursday at 10:30 pm EST airing nationally on TNT.

