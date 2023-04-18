Scott Foster will be officiating Game 2 of LAC vs PHX tonight, Chris Paul has lost 13 games in a row when Foster officiates

The LA Clippers stole Game 1 on the road vs the Phoenix Suns on Sunday with a 115-110 win. Game 2 will tip off at 10:00 pm tonight on TNT. It was announced that Scott Foster will be officiating Game 2 between the Clippers and Suns. Twelve-time all-star Chris Paul is 2-17 in his career including the playoffs in games where Foster is a referee. This also includes losing the last 13 in a row, which is not a great sign for the Suns tonight.

Paul and Foster have an ongoing history and it’s well-documented that they are both not fond of the other. Whether you’re superstitious or not, it’s crazy to think that Paul has lost his last 13 games in a row where Scott Foster is the official. The streak dates all the way back to 2014.

Tonight, NBA betting sites have the Suns at (-360) to win Game 2 vs the LA Clippers.

👁️ UPDATED: Scott Foster will be officiating Game 2 tonight LAC-PHX. Chris Paul's teams are 2-17 straight up and 2-17 against the spread (ATS) with Foster officiating in his playoff games. 13-game losing streak with Foster officiating (1-12 ATS) https://t.co/RN54xyiup8 — Tom Haberstroh (@tomhaberstroh) April 18, 2023

The only thing standing in the way tonight is NBA official Scott Foster who has a personal beef with Chris Paul

The tension between Chris Paul and Scott Foster dates back to his playing time with the Houston Rockets, more specifically the 2019 playoffs. Paul and his teammate at the time James Harden had both fouled out of the game and head coach Mike D’Antoni received a technical foul late in the game as well.

Before that game, Paul had made sarcastic comments publicly about Foster’s officiating back in 2018. Foster was also a referee in the 2021 NBA Finals where Chris Paul had to be held back by opposing players so that he would not charge at the long-time ref. Paul is clearly not a fan of Foster and his games seem to be called differently when Foster is officiating.

Phoenix shot just (.316) from deep in Game 1 vs the Clippers and that is something they can improve on tonight if they don’t want to be down 0-2 in the series. Chris Paul had a double-double on Sunday night when he grabbed 11 rebounds and dished out 10 assists. What kind of production will he have tonight when Foster is making the calls?