Chris Paul has 578 career double-doubles including playoffs, last night was his first ever that did not include points

The Phoenix Suns took a tough 115-110 loss last night to the LA Clippers at home in Game 1 of the first round. Their bench only scored 10 points last night and Phoenix’s best offensive players were having an off night. Kevin Durant played 10:23 in the first quarter and did not score a single point. On top of all this, Chris Paul’s 11 rebounds led the Suns last night, and had a double-double. This was his first career double-double that did not include points. 

Phoenix outscored the Clippers in the second and third quarters, but that wasn’t enough to erase their awful start in the first yesterday. Despite zero points in the first quarter, Durant still led the team with 27 points. However, Chris Paul leading the team with 11 rebounds is strange.

Chris Paul had his first career double-double last night that did not include points

The Phoenix Suns were 8-0 in games that Kevin Durant has played in coming into last night, but they took their first loss with the two-time champ active. As a team, the Suns were off from the jump last night and had to battle in the second half to keep themselves in the game. Three players scored 22+ points for Phoenix, but their bench production was lacking.

Somehow Chris Paul led the team with 11 rebounds last night and dished out 10 assists as well in his 578th career double-double. He played 39 minutes and scored just seven points while going 208 from the field. Paul also went 1-2 from beyond the arc last night, but the Suns struggled from distance as a team.

They shot (.316) percent from three as a team and Kevin Durant led all Suns players with three triples. Game 2 should be a wake-up call for the Phoenix and they’ll be hungry for a win. Phoenix went all-in at the trade deadline for Kevin Durant and they have championship aspirations this season. A loss in Game 1 is not the end of the world. but look for the Suns to come out with a sense of urgency on Tuesday.

