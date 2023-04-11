Home » news » Kevin Durant Becomes First Player To Shoot 55 40 90 In Nba History

Kevin Durant becomes first player to shoot 55/40/90 in NBA history

Kevin Durant of the Phoenix Suns is the first player in NBA history to shoot at least 55% from the field, 40% beyond the arc, and 90% at the foul line in a single season. Durant and Trey Murphy III are the first two players to shoot 50% or better from the floor while qualifying for both the 3-point and free-throw percentage leaderboards.

The 13-time All-Star also had the most efficient NBA season, averaging 29.1 points, 6.7 rebounds, 5.0 assists, and 1.4 blocks per game through 47 starts while shooting 56% from the field, 40.4% outside the arc, and a career-best 91.9% at the free throw line.

Kevin Durant almost became the first player in NBA history to average 30 points per game on 67% true shooting. Neither Michael Jordan nor LeBron James ever accomplished such a feat. In the 2013-14 season, James logged 27.1 points per game on a career-best 64.9% TS with the Miami Heat.

While with the Brooklyn Nets, in a 109-102 win over the Orlando Magic on Nov. 28, the forward scored a season-high 45 points in 39 minutes of action. Along with notching seven boards, five assists, and pairs of blocks and steals, Durant shot 19-of-24 (79.2%) from the field and drained three 3-pointers.

Suns superstar Kevin Durant becomes the first player in NBA history to shoot at least 55% from the field, 40% from 3-point range, and 90% at the foul line in a single season

In a Suns uniform, Durant’s best performance came on Mar. 5 against the Dallas Mavericks. The two-time Finals MVP tallied 37 points, seven rebounds, three dimes, and one block in 41 minutes played. He finished 12-of-17 (70.6%) shooting from the floor and knocked down three 3s.

Additionally, Kevin Durant missed 20 straight games with Brooklyn from mid-January through February after spraining his right MCL. After the Nets traded the 15-year veteran to Phoenix, Durant appeared in only three games with the Suns before suffering a left ankle sprain during pregame warmups.

Pheonix is 8-0 with Durant. It’s all the more reason why the 10-time All-NBA member needs to stay healthy. As long as the superstar forward continues to play at a high level, the Suns have a great shot of winning the Western Conference. Durant was benched for the final two games of the regular season.

Moreover, Kevin Durant enjoys receiving late-game minutes. “I felt good, but it’s always good to log in to late-game minutes,” the forward said after last Thursday’s 119-115 victory over the Denver Nuggets. “Forty is a number I love; I like to hover around that number. We had to make some meaningful plays in the fourth, so it was good for us.”

