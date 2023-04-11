Main Page
Kevin Durant becomes first player to shoot 55/40/90 in NBA history
Kevin Durant of the Phoenix Suns is the first player in NBA history to shoot at least 55% from the field, 40% beyond the arc, and 90% at the foul line in a single season. Durant and Trey Murphy III are the first two players to shoot 50% or better from the floor while qualifying for both the 3-point and free-throw percentage leaderboards.
The 13-time All-Star also had the most efficient NBA season, averaging 29.1 points, 6.7 rebounds, 5.0 assists, and 1.4 blocks per game through 47 starts while shooting 56% from the field, 40.4% outside the arc, and a career-best 91.9% at the free throw line.
Kevin Durant is the 1st 55-40-90 player in NBA history.
Durant 2022-23 | 56% FG | 40% 3P | 92% FT
Credit @StatsWilliams pic.twitter.com/SHmLvJnYFG
— Kirk Goldsberry (@kirkgoldsberry) April 10, 2023
Kevin Durant almost became the first player in NBA history to average 30 points per game on 67% true shooting. Neither Michael Jordan nor LeBron James ever accomplished such a feat. In the 2013-14 season, James logged 27.1 points per game on a career-best 64.9% TS with the Miami Heat.
While with the Brooklyn Nets, in a 109-102 win over the Orlando Magic on Nov. 28, the forward scored a season-high 45 points in 39 minutes of action. Along with notching seven boards, five assists, and pairs of blocks and steals, Durant shot 19-of-24 (79.2%) from the field and drained three 3-pointers.
Suns superstar Kevin Durant becomes the first player in NBA history to shoot at least 55% from the field, 40% from 3-point range, and 90% at the foul line in a single season
In a Suns uniform, Durant’s best performance came on Mar. 5 against the Dallas Mavericks. The two-time Finals MVP tallied 37 points, seven rebounds, three dimes, and one block in 41 minutes played. He finished 12-of-17 (70.6%) shooting from the floor and knocked down three 3s.
Additionally, Kevin Durant missed 20 straight games with Brooklyn from mid-January through February after spraining his right MCL. After the Nets traded the 15-year veteran to Phoenix, Durant appeared in only three games with the Suns before suffering a left ankle sprain during pregame warmups.
Favorite NBA stat this season. Dating back to Nov. 27th Kevin Durant’s record in games he’s played is 25-2, including 8-0 with the Suns. The last time Durant played in a loss was Jan. 4 vs. Chicago. He scored 44 that night on 15 of 22 shooting.
— Frank Isola (@TheFrankIsola) April 10, 2023
Pheonix is 8-0 with Durant. It’s all the more reason why the 10-time All-NBA member needs to stay healthy. As long as the superstar forward continues to play at a high level, the Suns have a great shot of winning the Western Conference. Durant was benched for the final two games of the regular season.
Moreover, Kevin Durant enjoys receiving late-game minutes. “I felt good, but it’s always good to log in to late-game minutes,” the forward said after last Thursday’s 119-115 victory over the Denver Nuggets. “Forty is a number I love; I like to hover around that number. We had to make some meaningful plays in the fourth, so it was good for us.”
