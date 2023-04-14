The Phoenix Suns made a blockbuster trade for Kevin Durant at the deadline this season that proved they are all-in on their championship window. They are 8-0 in the games that he has played this season with Phoenix and they’ll look to carry that momentum into the playoffs. Phoenix’s opening-round series is vs the LA Clippers. Veteran PG Chirs Paul says “No one wants it more than I do” in regards to winning a championship this season.

A championship was in their reach during the 2021 NBA Finals when they had a 2-0 series lead on the Milwaukee Bucks. However, the Bucks would take the next four games in a row to win the Finals and it left Phoenix stunned. Doubt began to sink in whether the Suns could reach that potential once again.

Kevin Durant’s short time with the Suns proved they can still be the best team in the West and make it back to the Finals. The Western Conference is more than wide open this season. Arizona Sports Betting sites have the Suns at (+450) to win the Finals this season.

Chris Paul is locked in for this championship run “No one wants it more than I do” (Via @MarkG_Medina ) pic.twitter.com/klWqqjxzAZ — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) April 14, 2023

Can the Suns conquer the West once again and make it back to the NBA Finals?

After leading the league in assists per game last season, 37-year-old Chris Paul finished fifth this season with (8.9) assists per game. He missed some time early on in the season due to injury but had a strong second half of the season for Phoenix. The veteran PG knows his role on this team and plays it perfectly.

Phoenix has two players who can go for 30 points each game Kevin Durant and Devin Booker. The Suns need Paul to be a true PG and set up their scores for open looks. Paul is one of the best PG’s in the last decade and is more than capable of running their offense. He averages (8.3) assists per game in 142 career playoff games.