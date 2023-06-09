This week, it was reported that the Suns and Chris Paul are exploring multiple options this offseason. They could trade, waive, re-sign, or even extend his contract. His future with the Suns is in question, something Paul has been used to. Amid these reports, league sources say the Spurs are a team to watch out for if Chris Paul becomes a free agent this offseason.

At this stage in his career, Chris Paul is playing to win a championship. He’s got a fair chance to do that as a member of the Suns. Unfortunately for Paul, he doesn’t know if that opportunity will remain after this offseason. Phoenix has new ownership this offseason and we know they are not afraid to make changes.

They fired head coach Monty Williams after a rather successful run with the Suns. Phoenix made the Finals under Williams, but that was not enough for him to keep his job. With Williams out, we don’t know the loyalty that new head coach Frank Vogel has to Paul.

Chris Paul will have a number of options coming up this offseason

The San Antonio Spurs have had a number of players on their radar during free agency this offseason. One new name to surface for the Spurs is veteran PG Chris Paul. After winning the right to the first pick in the 2023 draft, the Spurs would love to pair Victor Wembanyama with Paul.

We’ve seen Paul be the leader of young teams before as a vet. He did this in 2019-20 with the Oklahoma City Thunder. They were a young and inexperienced team that season. Paul helped bring a veteran presence and leadership to them. After being thought of as one of the worst teams during preseason, Paul helped lead the Thunder to the playoffs that season.

San Antonio would love to have Paul come to the Spurs and do something similar. Paul’s number has gradually decreased over the last few seasons, but he could still be a valuable piece to the Spurs.