.Kawhi Leonard is one of, if not, the best two-way superstar in the NBA. While the Los Angeles Clippers have certainly had their shortcomings, the two-time Finals MVP has been the least of their problems. In the past five games, Leonard has been playing at an MVP level and has even shot the lights out at a Steph Curry-like rate. With Paul George set to miss significant time, the Clippers are going to be reliant on Kawhi Leonard more than ever.

Kawhi Leonard Shooting Lights Out in Past Five Games

Kawhi Leonard’s Scoring Prowess

Leonard has always been sneakily one of the most adept scorers in the league. He has a deadly mid-range game and can hit shots from beyond the arc. Leonard has proven this in the past five matchups. The Clippers forward is striking it at a rate of 42.3 percent from distance during this stretch. For context, Stephen Curry is currently averaging a three-point shooting percentage of 43.0 percent on the season. As if that was not impressive enough, Leonard is also averaging two steals, 27.4 points per game, and a field goal percentage of 53.3 percent.

His numbers for the entire season are 23.7 points, 6.3 total rebounds, 51.0 percent shooting from the field. He is also shooting 41.5 percent shooting from downtown. His three-point shooting is the one facet of his game that has been the most impressive during this season. If Kawhi Leonard keeps up this hot streak from three-point territory, the Los Angeles Clippers will still be in the NBA Finals conversation.

Can he Carry the Clippers Deep Into the Playoffs?

As of March 23rd , the Clippers reside in the fifth spot of the Western Conference with a win-loss record of 38-35. The Phoenix Suns are a half game ahead of them. Los Angeles will most definitely net a playoff spot but trying to go far without their second All-Star in Paul George could present a challenge. However, Kawhi Leonard is one of the few superstars in the NBA who could carry a team on his own for a series or even two. Depending on matchups and how well the supporting cast plays, one should not count the Los Angeles Clippers out in the postseason, especially with what we have seen Leonard accomplish in the NBA playoffs. The man is still a two-time champion and a two-time NBA Finals MVP for a reason.

