The Phoenix Suns are facing elimination tonight if they lose Game 6 at home tonight. All-star PG Chris Paul has missed the last three games in a row for the Suns with a nagging groin injury. Phoenix has gone 2-1 in the games he has missed in the second round. Tonight, Paul has already been ruled out for Game 6 vs the Denver Nuggets.

Paul has a history of being injured in the playoffs and that same is true for the 2023 postseason. At 38, his body is not what it used to be, but Paul has still been effective when healthy. Through their first seven postseason games before the injury, he averaged (12.4) points, (7.4) assists, and (1.7) steals per game.

Arizona Sports Betting sites have the Suns at (-146) to win Game 6 at home tonight.

Suns guard Chris Paul is listed out for Game 6 vs. Nuggets due to his strained groin. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 11, 2023

NBA insider Shama Charania reported last night that Suns PG Chris Paul is out for Game 6 vs the Denver Nuggets. This will be Paul’s fourth game missed in a row as his team faces elimination tonight. He suffered a groin injury that he played through in Game 2, but it’s serious enough to have kept him out this long.

Phoenix could be giving him extra rest to be able to play Game 7 if the Suns win tonight. Backup PG Cameron Payne has started in Paul’s place in the last three games the veteran has missed. In those three games, he’s averaged (6.3) points, (1.3) rebounds, (4.6) assists, and (1.0) steals.

Chris Paul participated in an extensive workout on Wednesday at the team’s facility. However, head coach Monty Williams said that “nothing has changed as far as availability” for Paul. That was only speculation by Williams and he said that he hasn’t had an official report come to him yet. Devin Booker has a slight limp after Game 5, but he is not on the injury report tonight for Phoenix. Deandre Ayton (rib contusion) is questionable for Game 6.