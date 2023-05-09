Is Chris Paul playing tonight (May 9) in Game 5 vs. Nuggets?

Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (left groin strain) remains out for Tuesday night’s Game 5 matchup against the Denver Nuggets in the second round of the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

The 12-time All-Star suffered the injury late in the third quarter of the Suns’ 97-87 Game 2 loss last week and was absent for the rest of the contest. Paul also missed Games 3 and 4.

Per a few NBA betting sites, Chris Paul and the Suns have fourth-shortest odds to win the championship. Some sportsbooks are giving the Los Angeles Lakers and Nuggets better odds to win the Western Conference.

Chris Paul and Kevin Durant getting up shots. Paul out Game 5 in Denver with left groin strain. Will miss third straight game. Series tied 2-2. Game 6 Thursday in Phoenix. #Suns #Nuggets #NBAPlayoffs https://t.co/YK8unRkICQ pic.twitter.com/9LHQmXCZId — Duane Rankin (@DuaneRankin) May 9, 2023

Through seven playoff appearances this postseason, Chris Paul is averaging 12.4 points, 5.0 rebounds, 7.4 assists, 1.7 steals, and 35.7 minutes per game. Plus, the 18-year veteran is shooting 41.8% from the field and 32.1% beyond the arc.

Paul was filmed practicing alongside Kevin Durant during Tuesday’s shootaround. His status is listed as day to day. “He did a little bit on the floor today, but nothing has changed from the initial report,” Suns coach Monty Williams said..

Suns guard Chris Paul (left groin strain) remains out for Tuesday night’s Game 5 matchup against Nuggets at Ball Arena

Leading into Game 5 at Ball Arena, the Suns are 6-2 in their last eight games. Phoenix is 2-5 ATS in its past seven meetings against Denver. Additionally, the Suns are 1-4 in their previous five road matchups versus the Nuggets. And Phoenix is 8-1 in its past nine games played on a Tuesday as well.

Meanwhile, the only two players listed on Denver’s injury report are Nikola Jokic (not suspended) and Collin Gillespie (leg). Jokic is probable after receiving a $25,000 fine for shoving Suns owner Mat Ishbia in Game 4, whereas Gillespie remains out indefinitely.

Although Durant and Devin Booker are playing lights out, the Suns could still use Chris Paul.

"The Suns are preparing to be without him for Game 5 as well, he's expected to be out. I think the window for him to return from that groin strain is Game 6 potentially… I was told Chris Paul really wants to play." — Shams Charania (via @FanDuelTV)pic.twitter.com/WxbvQgBWwI — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 8, 2023

Denver is 7-3 in its past 10 contests. However, the team is coming off back-to-back losses. The Nuggets have won their last seven straight home games. At home, they’re 39-7. Not to mention, the point total has gone over in four of Denver’s previous five games. And they’re 5-2 ATS in their last seven contests when playing as the favorite.

For Game 5, sportsbooks show Phoenix as a 5.5-point underdog. Based on ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Nuggets have a 72.8% probability of defeating the Suns on Tuesday night. Phoenix lost Games 1 and 2 against Denver with Chris Paul and has won two straight without him.

