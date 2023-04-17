WATCH: Clippers star Russell Westbrook confronts fan after intense clash: ‘Watch your mouth, motherf**ker’

During halftime of Game 1 of the NBA Playoff series between the Clippers and the Suns, Russell Westbrook has confronted a fan in heated scenes while walking to the locker room.

Footage of the incident has surfaced on social media where there’s a man wearing a hat eating some snacks during the break, as the point guard is held by a security guard while saying: “Watch your mouth!”

Even though the clip doesn’t show what was said to Westbrook before he got angry, it only shows the player’s confrontation before he walks off to the locker room. Take a look at the video and judge it yourselves:

@wojespn Seems reasonable for a halftime fan engagement pic.twitter.com/77F82mXMDh — Blake Christopher (@BCH66223) April 17, 2023

As seen in the footage, the man replied: “Take it like a man”. To which Westbrooked responded again: “Watch your mouth motherf**ker, watch your mouth”.

“Talk about it, be about it!” the man kept yelling with his friends while the veteran star headed back down the tunnel.

The Clippers guard finally had the last laugh, as he led his team to a 115-11o victory in Arizona. The star compensated his poor shooting (dropped only 3 from 19 from the field) with a strong clutch performance including the game-sealing block on Devin Booker and two key free throws in the final minute.

Seems like the 34-year-old felt he had something to prove after his confrontation with the fans at halftime finishing the game with 9 points, 11 rebounds, 8 assists, 2 steals and 3 blocks.

The Los Angeles team’s triumph was accompanied by Kawhi Leonard’s 38 points during the match, 13 of them turned vital in the last quarter. Eric Gordon contributed with 19 points, 14 from Norman Powell, Ivica Zubac’s 12, and 10 from Terrance Mann.

This victory comes without Clippers forward Paul George, whose been out with a sprained right knee and is still questionable for the rest of the playoffs.