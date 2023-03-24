Suns star Devin Booker hints the NBA secretly wants the Lakers to make the Playoffs as “agendas are being pushed”

You could say the Phoenix squad hasn’t taken lightly their loss this week to the Lakers, as many players and their coaching staff have come out to express their frustration. Not even Devin Booker’s game-high 33 points were able to stop the Los Angeles team from winning, as the Suns star has implied that the officials wanted their rivals to win the contest.

“I understand the agendas that are being pushed, and trying to just get that out of my head and go out there and compete,” the 26-year-old said after the match on Wednesday.

Check out his frustrated post-match speech at the Crypto.com Arena:

"When I got hit in the face, I don't know how that's a foul on me." Devin Booker on being called for an offensive foul the #Suns challenged and won with 6:34 left in 3rd, but didn't have a challenge for rest of the game.#Lakers won by 11. "He said I cut the defender off." pic.twitter.com/QwRt5qdzbt — Duane Rankin (@DuaneRankin) March 23, 2023

Booker’s NBA conspiracy was mostly based on last Wednesday’s poor officiating, citing especifically the free throw disparity throughout the match. “After the game is controlled in the first half and we’re down 20 to 30 free throws, it’s kind of easier for them to give us some after that,” he said.

In this case, we can’t help but agree with the Phoenix shooting guard, as the Lakers won the game with a clear advantage from the free-throw line, given 46 attempts from that mark in comparison to their opponents’ 20 shots.

Head coach Monty Williams couldn’t help but agree with his star’s opinion, as he considered there is a repetitive pattern of unfair officiating against Phoenix in the past games. The trainer ripped into the game refs against the Lakers as the free throw disparity gave their rivals a 21-point advantage that night.

“Where do you see a game with 46 free throws for one team?” Williams asked the press. “That’s just not right. I don’t care how you slice it. It is happening to us too much. Other teams are reaching, other teams are hitting, and we’re not getting the same call, and I’m tired of it. It’s old.

“Forty-six to 20 free throws with Devin Booker on our team. He gets 12. I mean, our bench had no free throws. It’s just … I’m over it. Been talking about the same thing for a while. Doesn’t matter what team it is.”

Considering star Booker has been called for 31 personal fouls in each of their last two outings, teammate Chris Paul mentioned that the box score was “a little weird looking.”

“We’ve been seeing some crazy stuff in different situations,” Paul assured. “I watch a lot of basketball, and … we’ve got a guy [Booker] who goes [to the rim] night in and night out and you don’t necessarily see the same [calls]. It’s crazy. Crazy how some of [the officials] too, you can’t even talk to them or approach them … because that [communication] is horrible.”

Check out the highlights of this Wednesday’s 122-111 victory for the Lakers:

What’s the situation with Durant as the team starts last push for playoffs?

The Suns are still maintaining their ground as the 4th seed in the Western Conference ahead of the Clippers and with 10 more games to go. Nevertheless, as the standings are so crammed up with mid-table franchises aspiring for post-season, a few losses could take them all the way back into Play-In tournament positions.

Most of our favorite sport betting sites still consider the Arizona side to possess the third best odds (+600) in the league to conquer this year’s title, all they really need to make that possible is a healthy Kevin Durant, who’s only played three games with the Phoenix franchise.

Head coach Monty Williams revealed that their veteran star is most likely to be re-evaluated on Thursday, March 30, and if cleared to play, he might have the opportunity to participate in 6 regular-season contests before the start of the Playoffs.

One of the most expected matchups will be on April 8, as they face off one more time against the Lakers, another chance to take vengeance on court.