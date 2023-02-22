Home » news » Lakers Head Coach Darvin Ham Thinks The Nba Should Implement A Bye Week Similar To What The Nfl Does

Lakers Head Coach Darvin Ham Thinks The NBA Should Implement A Bye Week Similar To What The NFL Does

The LA Lakers were busy at the trade deadline this year by adding a few new pieces to the team. D’Angelo Russell, Rui Hachimura, and Malik Beasley are some of the players added to try and get the Lakers into playoff contention. With the Lakers only having 23 games left after the all-star break and head coach Darvin Ham has a possible solution to that. He thinks that the NBA should implement a bye week similar to what the NFL has. 

With a 27-32 record currently the Lakers are 13th in the West and have a slim margin of error to make the playoffs this season. They are currently only two games out of tenth place in the West which would at least get them in the play-in tournament.

LeBron James and Anthony Davis will be relied upon heavily down the stretch for the Lakers to have any chance of making the playoffs this season. The Lakers currently have the 25th easiest remaining schedule in the NBA coming out of the all-star break. California Sports Betting sites have the Lakers at (+2200) to win the Finals this season.

Darvin Ham thinks the league should implement a bye week into the regular season like the NFL does

You can’t argue that the all-star break comes at a weird time in the season for NBA players. Teams are already 2/3 of the way finished with the season and it doesn’t make a lot of sense why it’s like that. That is why Darvin Ham was recently quoted talking about adding a possible bye week to the NBA regular season. He had this to say.

“I don’t know if I would want to shorten the season. I just think we need to take a page of the NFL’s book and create some type of bye week,” – Darvin Ham

The first-year head coach for the Lakers also went on to say how the NBA’s all-star game and mini break was pushed by because the NFL added an extra week to their regular season. That moved playoffs and the Super Bowl back a week and directly effected the NBA’s regular season in the process.

